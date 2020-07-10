5215 Tyrone Avenue

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony hardwood floors dishwasher garage recently renovated

Unit Amenities carpet ceiling fan dishwasher fireplace hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities parking garage

Light and bright single-story Sherman Oaks home featuring include 3 bedrooms and 2 baths. Oversized living room with cozy fireplace and recessed lighting. The upgraded kitchen has stainless steel appliances including refrigerator, range, dishwasher, and microwave and breakfast nook. Washer and dryer is included and located inside the house just off of the kitchen. There are hardwood floors throughout the home except in the large master suite which has new carpet. 2 large bedrooms featuring ceiling fans round out the interior. The exterior, features beautifully appointed drought tolerant landscaping, gardener included. A large driveway with plenty of parking plus a 2 car garage. Wonderful, backyard patio and pergola for outdoor dining and entertaining. Ideally located close to shopping, dining, entertainment and freeways.