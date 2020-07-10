All apartments in Los Angeles
Last updated July 2 2020 at 4:22 PM

5215 Tyrone Avenue

5215 Tyrone Avenue · (310) 600-1829
Location

5215 Tyrone Avenue, Los Angeles, CA 91401
Sherman Oaks

Price and availability

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 Bed · Avail. now

$3,900

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1580 sqft

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
carpet
ceiling fan
dishwasher
fireplace
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Light and bright single-story Sherman Oaks home featuring include 3 bedrooms and 2 baths. Oversized living room with cozy fireplace and recessed lighting. The upgraded kitchen has stainless steel appliances including refrigerator, range, dishwasher, and microwave and breakfast nook. Washer and dryer is included and located inside the house just off of the kitchen. There are hardwood floors throughout the home except in the large master suite which has new carpet. 2 large bedrooms featuring ceiling fans round out the interior. The exterior, features beautifully appointed drought tolerant landscaping, gardener included. A large driveway with plenty of parking plus a 2 car garage. Wonderful, backyard patio and pergola for outdoor dining and entertaining. Ideally located close to shopping, dining, entertainment and freeways.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5215 Tyrone Avenue have any available units?
5215 Tyrone Avenue has a unit available for $3,900 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
What amenities does 5215 Tyrone Avenue have?
Some of 5215 Tyrone Avenue's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5215 Tyrone Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
5215 Tyrone Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5215 Tyrone Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 5215 Tyrone Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Los Angeles.
Does 5215 Tyrone Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 5215 Tyrone Avenue offers parking.
Does 5215 Tyrone Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 5215 Tyrone Avenue offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 5215 Tyrone Avenue have a pool?
No, 5215 Tyrone Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 5215 Tyrone Avenue have accessible units?
No, 5215 Tyrone Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 5215 Tyrone Avenue have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 5215 Tyrone Avenue has units with dishwashers.
