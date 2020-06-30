All apartments in Los Angeles
Find more places like 5200 WHITE OAK Avenue.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Los Angeles, CA
/
5200 WHITE OAK Avenue
Last updated March 19 2020 at 2:28 AM

5200 WHITE OAK Avenue

5200 White Oak Avenue · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Los Angeles
See all
Encino
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

5200 White Oak Avenue, Los Angeles, CA 91316
Encino

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
pool
garage
hot tub
sauna
Most desirable Townhome Complex in Encino! 24-hour Guard, Gated Community. Double Door entry leads into this beautiful townhouse with a 2-car attached garage with washer/dryer hook ups. Hardwood and tile flooring downstairs. Open floor plan, fireplace in living area, ~ bath downstairs. Dining room has a door that leads to an inviting tree-lined private patio. Plush carpeting in upstairs bedrooms, each with en-suite tiled flooring bathrooms. Master bathroom has a jacuzzi tub, separate walk-in shower, fireplace, 2 very large walk-in closets. Second bedroom has 2 closets, includes one walk-in closet. Central heat, central air. Lush grounds surround a beautiful large pool, jacuzzi, work-out room, saunas. Small dog under 25 lbs allowed, breed and size must be approved. Do not miss the opportunity to live in this gorgeous home! Call to schedule a viewing.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
restrictions: Breed restrictions apply.
Parking Details: Covered lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5200 WHITE OAK Avenue have any available units?
5200 WHITE OAK Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Los Angeles, CA.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
What amenities does 5200 WHITE OAK Avenue have?
Some of 5200 WHITE OAK Avenue's amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5200 WHITE OAK Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
5200 WHITE OAK Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5200 WHITE OAK Avenue pet-friendly?
Yes, 5200 WHITE OAK Avenue is pet friendly.
Does 5200 WHITE OAK Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 5200 WHITE OAK Avenue offers parking.
Does 5200 WHITE OAK Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 5200 WHITE OAK Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 5200 WHITE OAK Avenue have a pool?
Yes, 5200 WHITE OAK Avenue has a pool.
Does 5200 WHITE OAK Avenue have accessible units?
No, 5200 WHITE OAK Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 5200 WHITE OAK Avenue have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 5200 WHITE OAK Avenue has units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
restrictions: Breed restrictions apply.
Parking Details: Covered lot.
Helpful Articles
Top 10 Tips for Saving on Rent
What Parents Should Look for in an Apartment
7 Tips for Finding Pet-Friendly Apartments
How Long Does it Take to Find an Apartment?
The Beginner’s Guide to Renters Insurance
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Canvas LA
138 N Beaudry Ave
Los Angeles, CA 90012
The Madrid Apartments
7125 Lennox Ave
Los Angeles, CA 91405
5015 Clinton Apartments
5015 Clinton Street
Los Angeles, CA 90004
Townhomes on Emerson
8600 Emerson Ave
Los Angeles, CA 90045
Olympic by Windsor
936 S Olive St
Los Angeles, CA 90015
The Orsini
550 N Figueroa St
Los Angeles, CA 90012
Park Fifth
427 West 5th Street
Los Angeles, CA 90013
Avalon Venice On Rose
512 Rose Ave
Los Angeles, CA 90291

Similar Pages

Los Angeles 1 BedroomsLos Angeles 2 Bedrooms
Los Angeles Apartments with ParkingLos Angeles Pet Friendly Places
Los Angeles Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Long Beach, CAAnaheim, CASanta Clarita, CASanta Ana, CA
Irvine, CAPasadena, CAGlendale, CAHuntington Beach, CA
Fullerton, CASanta Monica, CACosta Mesa, CAOrange, CA

Nearby Neighborhoods

North HollywoodDowntown Los AngelesWilshire Center Koreatown
Woodland Hills Warner CenterMarina Del ReySherman Oaks
NorthridgeHollywood

Apartments Near Colleges

University of California-Los AngelesLos Angeles Harbor College
Los Angeles Trade Technical CollegeLos Angeles Valley College
Los Angeles City College