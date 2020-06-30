5200 WHITE OAK Avenue

Amenities

Most desirable Townhome Complex in Encino! 24-hour Guard, Gated Community. Double Door entry leads into this beautiful townhouse with a 2-car attached garage with washer/dryer hook ups. Hardwood and tile flooring downstairs. Open floor plan, fireplace in living area, ~ bath downstairs. Dining room has a door that leads to an inviting tree-lined private patio. Plush carpeting in upstairs bedrooms, each with en-suite tiled flooring bathrooms. Master bathroom has a jacuzzi tub, separate walk-in shower, fireplace, 2 very large walk-in closets. Second bedroom has 2 closets, includes one walk-in closet. Central heat, central air. Lush grounds surround a beautiful large pool, jacuzzi, work-out room, saunas. Small dog under 25 lbs allowed, breed and size must be approved. Do not miss the opportunity to live in this gorgeous home! Call to schedule a viewing.