Home
/
Los Angeles, CA
/
5197 Canoga Avenue
Last updated August 27 2019 at 11:15 AM

5197 Canoga Avenue

5197 Canoga Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

5197 Canoga Avenue, Los Angeles, CA 91364
Woodland Hills-Warner Center

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
pet friendly
garage
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
ceiling fan
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
parking
bbq/grill
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
Charming 3 BEDROOM/2 BATHROOM South of the BLVD Home! - Desirable South of the Boulevard Single Story 3 BED/2 BATH Woodland Hills Home! The interior features beautiful hardwood flooring, white crown moldings, and a natural wood burning stone fireplace in the living room. The dining area is open to the living room, adjacent to the kitchen. The kitchen features granite counter tops, appliances, and tile flooring. Individual laundry area includes a washer/dryer. Cabinets located above washer/dryer for linens. The bathroom features a tub/shower combo with double sinks. The second bath features a full shower. The bedrooms are sizable with closets. A nice sized covered patio great for relaxing or BBQing! The garage includes an EV charging station! This cozy home features central AC/Heat and recessed lighting. Charming wall colors throughout and multiple ceiling fans for a cross breeze! Close proximity to shopping, restaurants, and entertainment. Easy access to the 101 FWY. Landlord pays for gardening service. Pets subject to Landlord approval.

(RLNE5068056)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5197 Canoga Avenue have any available units?
5197 Canoga Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Los Angeles, CA.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
What amenities does 5197 Canoga Avenue have?
Some of 5197 Canoga Avenue's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5197 Canoga Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
5197 Canoga Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5197 Canoga Avenue pet-friendly?
Yes, 5197 Canoga Avenue is pet friendly.
Does 5197 Canoga Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 5197 Canoga Avenue offers parking.
Does 5197 Canoga Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 5197 Canoga Avenue offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 5197 Canoga Avenue have a pool?
No, 5197 Canoga Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 5197 Canoga Avenue have accessible units?
No, 5197 Canoga Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 5197 Canoga Avenue have units with dishwashers?
No, 5197 Canoga Avenue does not have units with dishwashers.
