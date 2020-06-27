5197 Canoga Avenue

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning ceiling fan fireplace granite counters hardwood floors in unit laundry patio / balcony Property Amenities parking bbq/grill cats allowed dogs allowed garage pet friendly

Charming 3 BEDROOM/2 BATHROOM South of the BLVD Home! - Desirable South of the Boulevard Single Story 3 BED/2 BATH Woodland Hills Home! The interior features beautiful hardwood flooring, white crown moldings, and a natural wood burning stone fireplace in the living room. The dining area is open to the living room, adjacent to the kitchen. The kitchen features granite counter tops, appliances, and tile flooring. Individual laundry area includes a washer/dryer. Cabinets located above washer/dryer for linens. The bathroom features a tub/shower combo with double sinks. The second bath features a full shower. The bedrooms are sizable with closets. A nice sized covered patio great for relaxing or BBQing! The garage includes an EV charging station! This cozy home features central AC/Heat and recessed lighting. Charming wall colors throughout and multiple ceiling fans for a cross breeze! Close proximity to shopping, restaurants, and entertainment. Easy access to the 101 FWY. Landlord pays for gardening service. Pets subject to Landlord approval.



