Amenities

in unit laundry hardwood floors garbage disposal dishwasher recently renovated stainless steel

Unit Amenities dishwasher garbage disposal hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave oven range refrigerator recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities hot tub

Spacious 3 Bedroom in Spanish style Quadruplex - Property Id: 310469



Remodeled first floor unit in Spanish style residential Quadruplex. This unit gets an abundance of natural light and features a highly desirable open floor plan, seamlessly integrating the kitchen and living room. Owner performed a renovation in 2014 which included, new modern style kitchen with Mocha cabinetry, Caesarstone counter tops and stainless steel appliances, recessed lighting, new paint, refinished original hardwood floors, new bathroom with large vanity and white subway tile, ceilings fans, chrome faucets and fixtures, inside stack-able laundry, updated plumbing, electrical and more. Vaulted 9FT ceilings plus front & rear exits. Common areas feature surveillance, mature landscaping and an ever so charming shared back-yard. Central Mid-City location just minutes to Culver City, Beverly Hills, Down-Town LA, West Hollywood and all West-side surrounding areas. Considered a Transit Oriented Community and in close proximity to the Expo line and major public transportation hubs.

Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/p/5191-w-20th-st-los-angeles-ca/310469

Property Id 310469



No Dogs Allowed



(RLNE5950604)