Last updated July 17 2020 at 10:51 AM

5191 W 20th St

5191 West 20th Street · (310) 261-2543
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

5191 West 20th Street, Los Angeles, CA 90016
Mid City

Price and availability

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 beds, 1 bath, $3250 · Avail. now

$3,250

3 Bed · 1 Bath · 1400 sqft

Amenities

in unit laundry
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
garbage disposal
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
hot tub
Spacious 3 Bedroom in Spanish style Quadruplex - Property Id: 310469

Remodeled first floor unit in Spanish style residential Quadruplex. This unit gets an abundance of natural light and features a highly desirable open floor plan, seamlessly integrating the kitchen and living room. Owner performed a renovation in 2014 which included, new modern style kitchen with Mocha cabinetry, Caesarstone counter tops and stainless steel appliances, recessed lighting, new paint, refinished original hardwood floors, new bathroom with large vanity and white subway tile, ceilings fans, chrome faucets and fixtures, inside stack-able laundry, updated plumbing, electrical and more. Vaulted 9FT ceilings plus front & rear exits. Common areas feature surveillance, mature landscaping and an ever so charming shared back-yard. Central Mid-City location just minutes to Culver City, Beverly Hills, Down-Town LA, West Hollywood and all West-side surrounding areas. Considered a Transit Oriented Community and in close proximity to the Expo line and major public transportation hubs.
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/p/5191-w-20th-st-los-angeles-ca/310469
Property Id 310469

No Dogs Allowed

(RLNE5950604)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5191 W 20th St have any available units?
5191 W 20th St has a unit available for $3,250 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
What amenities does 5191 W 20th St have?
Some of 5191 W 20th St's amenities include in unit laundry, hardwood floors, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5191 W 20th St currently offering any rent specials?
5191 W 20th St is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5191 W 20th St pet-friendly?
No, 5191 W 20th St is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Los Angeles.
Does 5191 W 20th St offer parking?
No, 5191 W 20th St does not offer parking.
Does 5191 W 20th St have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 5191 W 20th St offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 5191 W 20th St have a pool?
No, 5191 W 20th St does not have a pool.
Does 5191 W 20th St have accessible units?
No, 5191 W 20th St does not have accessible units.
Does 5191 W 20th St have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 5191 W 20th St has units with dishwashers.
