519 N Gardner St
Last updated May 9 2019 at 9:53 AM
1 of 8
519 N Gardner St
519 North Gardner Street
·
No Longer Available
Location
519 North Gardner Street, Los Angeles, CA 90036
Mid-City West
Amenities
pet friendly
some paid utils
range
oven
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
oven
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Classic Beauty NEAR WEHO in Los Angeles! - Property Id: 117132
Call Ed at 213-640-9404.
Prime area just off of Gardner/Melrose. Everything you need in a neighborhood is here. Owner pays water. Gardner is in between Rosewood Avenue and Clinton Street. You can't go wrong here.
What you need to qualify:
Proof of income Last 2 months via bank statements/pay-stubs
Copy of ID
Referral letter from previous landlord (If possible)
Please try to bring any other applicants to view unit at the same time if possible.
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/117132
Property Id 117132
(RLNE4869950)
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 519 N Gardner St have any available units?
519 N Gardner St doesn't have any available units at this time.
Los Angeles, CA
.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Los Angeles Rent Report
.
What amenities does 519 N Gardner St have?
Some of 519 N Gardner St's amenities include pet friendly, some paid utils, and range. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the
Amenities section
.
Is 519 N Gardner St currently offering any rent specials?
519 N Gardner St is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 519 N Gardner St pet-friendly?
Yes, 519 N Gardner St is pet friendly.
Does 519 N Gardner St offer parking?
No, 519 N Gardner St does not offer parking.
Does 519 N Gardner St have units with washers and dryers?
No, 519 N Gardner St does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 519 N Gardner St have a pool?
No, 519 N Gardner St does not have a pool.
Does 519 N Gardner St have accessible units?
No, 519 N Gardner St does not have accessible units.
Does 519 N Gardner St have units with dishwashers?
No, 519 N Gardner St does not have units with dishwashers.
