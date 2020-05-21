519 N Gardner St

Amenities

Unit Amenities oven range refrigerator Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

Classic Beauty NEAR WEHO in Los Angeles! - Property Id: 117132



Call Ed at 213-640-9404.



Prime area just off of Gardner/Melrose. Everything you need in a neighborhood is here. Owner pays water. Gardner is in between Rosewood Avenue and Clinton Street. You can't go wrong here.



What you need to qualify:

Proof of income Last 2 months via bank statements/pay-stubs

Copy of ID

Referral letter from previous landlord (If possible)



Please try to bring any other applicants to view unit at the same time if possible.

Apply at TurboTenant:

