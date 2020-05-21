All apartments in Los Angeles
Find more places like 519 N Gardner St.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Los Angeles, CA
/
519 N Gardner St
Last updated May 9 2019 at 9:53 AM

519 N Gardner St

519 North Gardner Street · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Los Angeles
See all
Mid-City West
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

519 North Gardner Street, Los Angeles, CA 90036
Mid-City West

Amenities

pet friendly
some paid utils
range
oven
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
oven
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Classic Beauty NEAR WEHO in Los Angeles! - Property Id: 117132

Call Ed at 213-640-9404.

Prime area just off of Gardner/Melrose. Everything you need in a neighborhood is here. Owner pays water. Gardner is in between Rosewood Avenue and Clinton Street. You can't go wrong here.

What you need to qualify:
Proof of income Last 2 months via bank statements/pay-stubs
Copy of ID
Referral letter from previous landlord (If possible)

Please try to bring any other applicants to view unit at the same time if possible.
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/117132
Property Id 117132

(RLNE4869950)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 519 N Gardner St have any available units?
519 N Gardner St doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Los Angeles, CA.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
What amenities does 519 N Gardner St have?
Some of 519 N Gardner St's amenities include pet friendly, some paid utils, and range. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 519 N Gardner St currently offering any rent specials?
519 N Gardner St is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 519 N Gardner St pet-friendly?
Yes, 519 N Gardner St is pet friendly.
Does 519 N Gardner St offer parking?
No, 519 N Gardner St does not offer parking.
Does 519 N Gardner St have units with washers and dryers?
No, 519 N Gardner St does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 519 N Gardner St have a pool?
No, 519 N Gardner St does not have a pool.
Does 519 N Gardner St have accessible units?
No, 519 N Gardner St does not have accessible units.
Does 519 N Gardner St have units with dishwashers?
No, 519 N Gardner St does not have units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
Tips for Apartment Hunting with a Significant Other
Apartment Application Process: Everything You Need to Know
What Parents Should Look for in an Apartment
How to Find a Sublet
How Long Does it Take to Find an Apartment?
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Be Dtla
1120 West 6th Street
Los Angeles, CA 90017
Catalina
3930 Laurel Canyon Boulevard
Los Angeles, CA 91604
Versailles Koreatown
918 S Oxford Ave
Los Angeles, CA 90006
1600 Vine
1600 North Vine St
Los Angeles, CA 90027
Vision on Wilshire
6245 Wilshire Boulevard
Los Angeles, CA 90048
The Enclave at Warner Center Apartment Homes
6710 Variel Ave
Los Angeles, CA 91303
The Ivy
15301 Valley Vista Blvd
Los Angeles, CA 91403
501 Mariposa
501 South Mariposa Avenue
Los Angeles, CA 90020

Similar Pages

Los Angeles 1 BedroomsLos Angeles 2 Bedrooms
Los Angeles Apartments with ParkingLos Angeles Pet Friendly Places
Los Angeles Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Long Beach, CAAnaheim, CASanta Clarita, CASanta Ana, CA
Irvine, CAPasadena, CAGlendale, CAHuntington Beach, CA
Fullerton, CASanta Monica, CACosta Mesa, CAOrange, CA

Nearby Neighborhoods

North HollywoodDowntown Los AngelesWilshire Center Koreatown
Woodland Hills Warner CenterMarina Del ReySherman Oaks
NorthridgeHollywood

Apartments Near Colleges

University of California-Los AngelesLos Angeles Harbor College
Los Angeles Trade Technical CollegeLos Angeles Valley College
Los Angeles City College