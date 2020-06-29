All apartments in Los Angeles
519 Almar Ave
Last updated February 19 2020 at 9:44 AM

519 Almar Ave

519 North Almar Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

519 North Almar Avenue, Los Angeles, CA 90272
Pacific Palisades

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
parking
air conditioning
fireplace
bbq/grill
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
bathtub
fireplace
furnished
in unit laundry
oven
patio / balcony
range
Property Amenities
parking
bbq/grill
internet access
Summary:
We have a nicely kept home with 4 bedrooms and 2.5 bathrooms on two levels in Pacific Palisades for rent.

We use it a few weeks a year, hence the 1-6 month leasing preferences. It is set up with beds/fold out couches to sleep up to 12 responsibles comfortably.

$8,000 per month. Negotiable.

About the area:
- Cruise on our bikes to the nearby restaurants in palisades village, or along the beach bike path from our comfortable and spacious place.
- Enjoy sunset at the cliffs with world class views overlooking the beach and Los Angeles.
- Grab fresh eats from the nearby farmers market
- Cook in our spacious kitchen with dual fuel stove and convection oven.
- Relax in the jet tub in the spacious master ensuite bathroom.
- Beautiful and private outdoor deck with seating for 8-10 people.

It is spacious, comfortable, and casual and near beaches, the lovely town of Pacific Palisades, and close to most LA sightseeing areas.

Pacific Palisades has long been a higher-end neighborhood and boasts excellent schools, restaurants, neighbors and quality of life.

About the home:
Bedrooms: 4
Beds: 6
Bathrooms: 2.5

Amenities:
Fully stocked, well appointed Kitchen
Central Heating
Hair dryer
Hangers
Iron
Washer
Dryer
Coffee maker and french press
TV and cable
BBQ and large deck overlooking private backyard

Work friendly
Fast Wifi (Spectrum)
Laptop friendly workspace
Office
Free parking on premises
Free street parking
Furnished
Shampoo, towels, linens
Optional cleaning service available

Kid friendly
Baby bath
Baby monitor
Bathtub
Childrens books and toys
Childrens dinnerware
Crib
Fireplace guards
High chair
Outlet covers
Pack n Play/travel crib

Safe
Fire extinguisher
Carbon monoxide detector
Smoke detector
First aid kit

Thank you for your interest.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 519 Almar Ave have any available units?
519 Almar Ave doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Los Angeles, CA.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
What amenities does 519 Almar Ave have?
Some of 519 Almar Ave's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 519 Almar Ave currently offering any rent specials?
519 Almar Ave is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 519 Almar Ave pet-friendly?
No, 519 Almar Ave is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Los Angeles.
Does 519 Almar Ave offer parking?
Yes, 519 Almar Ave offers parking.
Does 519 Almar Ave have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 519 Almar Ave offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 519 Almar Ave have a pool?
No, 519 Almar Ave does not have a pool.
Does 519 Almar Ave have accessible units?
No, 519 Almar Ave does not have accessible units.
Does 519 Almar Ave have units with dishwashers?
No, 519 Almar Ave does not have units with dishwashers.
