519 Almar Ave

Summary:
We have a nicely kept home with 4 bedrooms and 2.5 bathrooms on two levels in Pacific Palisades for rent.
We use it a few weeks a year, hence the 1-6 month leasing preferences. It is set up with beds/fold out couches to sleep up to 12 responsibles comfortably.
$8,000 per month. Negotiable.
About the area:
- Cruise on our bikes to the nearby restaurants in palisades village, or along the beach bike path from our comfortable and spacious place.
- Enjoy sunset at the cliffs with world class views overlooking the beach and Los Angeles.
- Grab fresh eats from the nearby farmers market
- Cook in our spacious kitchen with dual fuel stove and convection oven.
- Relax in the jet tub in the spacious master ensuite bathroom.
- Beautiful and private outdoor deck with seating for 8-10 people.
It is spacious, comfortable, and casual and near beaches, the lovely town of Pacific Palisades, and close to most LA sightseeing areas.
Pacific Palisades has long been a higher-end neighborhood and boasts excellent schools, restaurants, neighbors and quality of life.
About the home:
Bedrooms: 4
Beds: 6
Bathrooms: 2.5
Amenities:
Fully stocked, well appointed Kitchen
Central Heating
Hair dryer
Hangers
Iron
Washer
Dryer
Coffee maker and french press
TV and cable
BBQ and large deck overlooking private backyard
Work friendly
Fast Wifi (Spectrum)
Laptop friendly workspace
Office
Free parking on premises
Free street parking
Furnished
Shampoo, towels, linens
Optional cleaning service available
Kid friendly
Baby bath
Baby monitor
Bathtub
Childrens books and toys
Childrens dinnerware
Crib
Fireplace guards
High chair
Outlet covers
Pack n Play/travel crib
Safe
Fire extinguisher
Carbon monoxide detector
Smoke detector
First aid kit
Thank you for your interest.