519 Almar Ave

in unit laundry patio / balcony parking air conditioning fireplace bbq/grill

Unit Amenities air conditioning bathtub fireplace furnished in unit laundry oven patio / balcony range Property Amenities parking bbq/grill internet access

We have a nicely kept home with 4 bedrooms and 2.5 bathrooms on two levels in Pacific Palisades for rent.



We use it a few weeks a year, hence the 1-6 month leasing preferences. It is set up with beds/fold out couches to sleep up to 12 responsibles comfortably.



$8,000 per month. Negotiable.



- Cruise on our bikes to the nearby restaurants in palisades village, or along the beach bike path from our comfortable and spacious place.

- Enjoy sunset at the cliffs with world class views overlooking the beach and Los Angeles.

- Grab fresh eats from the nearby farmers market

- Cook in our spacious kitchen with dual fuel stove and convection oven.

- Relax in the jet tub in the spacious master ensuite bathroom.

- Beautiful and private outdoor deck with seating for 8-10 people.



It is spacious, comfortable, and casual and near beaches, the lovely town of Pacific Palisades, and close to most LA sightseeing areas.



Pacific Palisades has long been a higher-end neighborhood and boasts excellent schools, restaurants, neighbors and quality of life.



Bedrooms: 4

Beds: 6

Bathrooms: 2.5



Fully stocked, well appointed Kitchen

Central Heating

Hair dryer

Hangers

Iron

Washer

Dryer

Coffee maker and french press

TV and cable

BBQ and large deck overlooking private backyard



Work friendly

Fast Wifi (Spectrum)

Laptop friendly workspace

Office

Free parking on premises

Free street parking

Furnished

Shampoo, towels, linens

Optional cleaning service available



Kid friendly

Baby bath

Baby monitor

Bathtub

Childrens books and toys

Childrens dinnerware

Crib

Fireplace guards

High chair

Outlet covers

Pack n Play/travel crib



Safe

Fire extinguisher

Carbon monoxide detector

Smoke detector

First aid kit



Thank you for your interest.