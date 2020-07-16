All apartments in Los Angeles
Last updated July 10 2019 at 5:54 AM

5177 DON PIO Drive

5177 Don Pio Drive · No Longer Available
Location

5177 Don Pio Drive, Los Angeles, CA 91364
Woodland Hills-Warner Center

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
pet friendly
parking
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
bbq/grill
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Bright and airy traditional 3 bedroom ranch home on a family friendly tree lined street boasting a remodeled kitchen, open floor plan and amazing outdoor gardens. South of the Boulevard in Woodland Hills Elementary Charter district. Close proximity to the Village at Westfield Topanga, Topanga State Park, or a quick drive to the beach - easy 101 access. Living area opens to Trex deck and private large backyard with fruit trees and garden - perfect for entertaining. Washer, dryer, fridge, stove and outdoor grill and outdoor furniture included. Pets considered. Contact agent for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: Surface lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5177 DON PIO Drive have any available units?
5177 DON PIO Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Los Angeles, CA.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
What amenities does 5177 DON PIO Drive have?
Some of 5177 DON PIO Drive's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5177 DON PIO Drive currently offering any rent specials?
5177 DON PIO Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5177 DON PIO Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 5177 DON PIO Drive is pet friendly.
Does 5177 DON PIO Drive offer parking?
Yes, 5177 DON PIO Drive offers parking.
Does 5177 DON PIO Drive have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 5177 DON PIO Drive offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 5177 DON PIO Drive have a pool?
No, 5177 DON PIO Drive does not have a pool.
Does 5177 DON PIO Drive have accessible units?
No, 5177 DON PIO Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 5177 DON PIO Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 5177 DON PIO Drive has units with dishwashers.
