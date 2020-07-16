5177 DON PIO Drive

Amenities

Bright and airy traditional 3 bedroom ranch home on a family friendly tree lined street boasting a remodeled kitchen, open floor plan and amazing outdoor gardens. South of the Boulevard in Woodland Hills Elementary Charter district. Close proximity to the Village at Westfield Topanga, Topanga State Park, or a quick drive to the beach - easy 101 access. Living area opens to Trex deck and private large backyard with fruit trees and garden - perfect for entertaining. Washer, dryer, fridge, stove and outdoor grill and outdoor furniture included. Pets considered. Contact agent for details.