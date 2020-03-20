5147 NEWCASTLE Avenue

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony granite counters dishwasher garage walk in closets

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace furnished granite counters in unit laundry microwave oven patio / balcony range refrigerator walk in closets Property Amenities parking bbq/grill garage hot tub

Gorgeous newly built Mediterranean house south of the Blvd. in prime Encino just few blocks from the Venture Blvd. Living space offers 5 bedrooms and 7 Baths. Living room and massive formal dining room with an abundance of natural lights, high ceiling. kitchen features 6 burner Viking cook top with built in grill and double oven, side by side refrigerator, granite counter top and center island. Designer staircase takes you up to all deluxe en-suite bedrooms with walk-in closets. Master suite and a luxurious spa-style bath with a cozy balcony. Home has 2 car garage, 3 balconies, and amazing ROOF TOP DECK. Come live in this incredible unique home. This house fits just about every taste and style; it is truly a dream house. Owner will accommodate insurance companies as well. Great back yard. Property can be deliver furnished for extra . The pictures are from time of staging . Property can be available within 15 days for move in. Please do NOT Disturb occupants.