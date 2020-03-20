All apartments in Los Angeles
5147 NEWCASTLE Avenue
Last updated May 22 2019 at 1:58 PM

5147 NEWCASTLE Avenue

5147 N Newcastle Ave · No Longer Available
Location

5147 N Newcastle Ave, Los Angeles, CA 91316
Encino

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
garage
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
furnished
granite counters
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
parking
bbq/grill
garage
hot tub
Gorgeous newly built Mediterranean house south of the Blvd. in prime Encino just few blocks from the Venture Blvd. Living space offers 5 bedrooms and 7 Baths. Living room and massive formal dining room with an abundance of natural lights, high ceiling. kitchen features 6 burner Viking cook top with built in grill and double oven, side by side refrigerator, granite counter top and center island. Designer staircase takes you up to all deluxe en-suite bedrooms with walk-in closets. Master suite and a luxurious spa-style bath with a cozy balcony. Home has 2 car garage, 3 balconies, and amazing ROOF TOP DECK. Come live in this incredible unique home. This house fits just about every taste and style; it is truly a dream house. Owner will accommodate insurance companies as well. Great back yard. Property can be deliver furnished for extra . The pictures are from time of staging . Property can be available within 15 days for move in. Please do NOT Disturb occupants.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5147 NEWCASTLE Avenue have any available units?
5147 NEWCASTLE Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Los Angeles, CA.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
What amenities does 5147 NEWCASTLE Avenue have?
Some of 5147 NEWCASTLE Avenue's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5147 NEWCASTLE Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
5147 NEWCASTLE Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5147 NEWCASTLE Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 5147 NEWCASTLE Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Los Angeles.
Does 5147 NEWCASTLE Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 5147 NEWCASTLE Avenue offers parking.
Does 5147 NEWCASTLE Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 5147 NEWCASTLE Avenue offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 5147 NEWCASTLE Avenue have a pool?
No, 5147 NEWCASTLE Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 5147 NEWCASTLE Avenue have accessible units?
No, 5147 NEWCASTLE Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 5147 NEWCASTLE Avenue have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 5147 NEWCASTLE Avenue has units with dishwashers.
