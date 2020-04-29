All apartments in Los Angeles
5146 Balboa Boulevard
5146 Balboa Boulevard

5146 Balboa Boulevard · No Longer Available
Location

5146 Balboa Boulevard, Los Angeles, CA 91316
Encino

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
parking
recently renovated
stainless steel
air conditioning
Light and bright throughout, this traditional home offers 3 bedrooms and 1 1/4 baths. This cozy home was recently remodeled with new recess lighting, new dual pane windows, new AC/heating unit and ducts, new hardwood floors and more. The spacious kitchen has new stainless steel appliances, new counter tops and custom cabinetry with pull-out shelves. In addition to the 3 bedrooms, there is a small room that can be used as an office space, play room or great storage room. The private backyard features a new deck, new artificial turf and a BBQ. Home is wired for alarm and also comes with a Ring doorbell. This home is conveniently close to Encino Charter Elementary School and is surrounded by parks. There is no garage, parking is 2 side by side spaces in front of the home. Also, lots of parking in front of the home on Balboa. The back house is occupied by owner's family member.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5146 Balboa Boulevard have any available units?
5146 Balboa Boulevard doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Los Angeles, CA.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
What amenities does 5146 Balboa Boulevard have?
Some of 5146 Balboa Boulevard's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5146 Balboa Boulevard currently offering any rent specials?
5146 Balboa Boulevard is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5146 Balboa Boulevard pet-friendly?
No, 5146 Balboa Boulevard is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Los Angeles.
Does 5146 Balboa Boulevard offer parking?
Yes, 5146 Balboa Boulevard offers parking.
Does 5146 Balboa Boulevard have units with washers and dryers?
No, 5146 Balboa Boulevard does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 5146 Balboa Boulevard have a pool?
No, 5146 Balboa Boulevard does not have a pool.
Does 5146 Balboa Boulevard have accessible units?
No, 5146 Balboa Boulevard does not have accessible units.
Does 5146 Balboa Boulevard have units with dishwashers?
No, 5146 Balboa Boulevard does not have units with dishwashers.
