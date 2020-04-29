5146 Balboa Boulevard

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning hardwood floors patio / balcony recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities parking bbq/grill

Light and bright throughout, this traditional home offers 3 bedrooms and 1 1/4 baths. This cozy home was recently remodeled with new recess lighting, new dual pane windows, new AC/heating unit and ducts, new hardwood floors and more. The spacious kitchen has new stainless steel appliances, new counter tops and custom cabinetry with pull-out shelves. In addition to the 3 bedrooms, there is a small room that can be used as an office space, play room or great storage room. The private backyard features a new deck, new artificial turf and a BBQ. Home is wired for alarm and also comes with a Ring doorbell. This home is conveniently close to Encino Charter Elementary School and is surrounded by parks. There is no garage, parking is 2 side by side spaces in front of the home. Also, lots of parking in front of the home on Balboa. The back house is occupied by owner's family member.