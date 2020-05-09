5141 Cartwright Avenue 1/2

Amenities
One Bedroom Apartment with Old World Charm - Property Id: 123313
Small, but mighty! Completely restored complex. This upstairs unit has been completely renovated with new granite counters in the kitchen, wood floors in living area, kitchen and bedroom and a new bathroom with redone tile and rubbed bronzed fixtures in tub and shower! Partial views and a magnificent shared yard below for lounging. Old world charm, with great privacy. Only one unit below. New A/C unit. Dedicated parking space. Will be available after June 12, with showings while occupied. Paid utilities & gardener, $1,575.00 Plus $100 Utilities, 1675 deposit
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/123313
