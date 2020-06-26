5139 White Oak Ave

Amenities

Bright, private and spacious newly renovated 1BR + 1Bath apartment will be your home and your sanctuary.



This one is spacious 1 Bedroom 1 Bathroom apartment, featuring, light color floors, balcony, air conditioner and wall heater. The location is absolutely amazing, sitting in a small building with on-site coin laundry a parking space and pool. Our Encino CA apartment is close to entertainment, shopping and nearby freeway access. Just renovated, this property has a fresh, clean feel. Spacious and airy with lustrous, laminated and tiled throughout and an incredible, updated kitchen and bath. Everything is brand new! The large kitchen has sleek and chic cabinetry, gorgeous, granite countertops and black appliances including a dishwasher - cook up a storm for your nearest and dearest. There is even a breakfast nook where you can have your morning coffee. The spacious, light filled living room features with balcony, the perfect spot to curl up with a good book. The roomy bedroom is spacious enough for your king sized bed and has a walk-in closet. No need to minimize your fabulous wardrobe- there is plenty of room in your walk-in closet. Located in the ultra desirable city of Encino on a leafy, residential street. Less than 1 minutes to all the fun on Ventura Blvd. - You can brunch with your friends at L'Ambiance Cafe and then pop into one of the many one-off shops that line Ventura Blvd. Don't forget just down on White Oak Ave. there it is just a minute drive 101 free way. * Living Room

* Bedroom

* Bathroom

* Kitchen

* Balcony

* Granite Countertops

* Ceramic Tiled and Carpet Floors

* Vertical Blinds

* Stove

* A/C

* Wall Heater

* Walk-In-Closet

* Assigned 1 parking spot

* Pool

* Elevator

* Laundry on site

* Gated Community

* Near Public Transportation, Elementary, Middle and High Schools and Shopping Centers



For Open house or informations, By appointment only (818) 462-6026



(RLNE4320433)