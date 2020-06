5139 MARATHON Street

Amenities

THE SQUARE FOOTAGE INDICATED OF 1150 IS ESTIMATED..ABSOLUTELY GORGEOUS FRONT APARTMENT WITH ITS OWN ENTRANCE AND LIKE A PRIVATE HOME. THE SECOND BEDROOM IS A CONVERTIBLE DEN WITH A CLOSET WHICH COULD BE A POSSIBLE SECOND BEDROOM ....BRAND NEW KITCHEN WITH CUSTOM DESIGNED CABINETS, BRAND NEW STAINLESS STEEL APPLIANCES, DISWASHER, STOVE AND BEAUTIFUL NEW REFRIGERATOR. REMODELED BATHROOMS AND NEW FLOORS. A WONDERFUL LIVINGROOM THAT IS FABULOUS FOR ENTERTAINING WITH FLOOR TO CEILING FRENCH WINDOWS FACING THE LANSCAPED FRONT YARD. GREAT PARKING THE building has a cozy yard with tables and chairs for barbeque and outdoor living. This apartment is unique and has a private garage parking.