5136 Woodley Avenue

Amenities

granite counters pool hot tub fireplace

Fantastic gated Italian Tuscany in the heart of Encino.

Featuring 4 bedrooms, 3 bathrooms, big basement unit and approximately 3000 SF of living area.

Built in 2002, this house behind gates offers High ceilings at its best, Crown moldings, recessed lighting, Living room and a Formal dinning room. Kitchen is equipped with European cabinetry and granite counter tops with a center island. Fireplace, pool/spa, Surround sound are only some of the amenities of this property. Just minutes from the 405 & 101 freeways, in walking distance from Ventura Blvd, house of worships, shops, and restaurants. surrounded by multi million dollar homes. Zoned for the coveted Hesby Oaks Elementary school (K-8), this charmer is a true treat. For more info or to schedule a showing please contact perezeev@gmail.com or 818-445-6909. Property is tenant occupied. By appointment only. Please do not disturb occupants.