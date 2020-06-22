All apartments in Los Angeles
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

5136 Woodley Avenue

5136 N Woodley Ave
Location

5136 N Woodley Ave, Los Angeles, CA 91436
Encino

Amenities

Fantastic gated Italian Tuscany in the heart of Encino.
Featuring 4 bedrooms, 3 bathrooms, big basement unit and approximately 3000 SF of living area.
Built in 2002, this house behind gates offers High ceilings at its best, Crown moldings, recessed lighting, Living room and a Formal dinning room. Kitchen is equipped with European cabinetry and granite counter tops with a center island. Fireplace, pool/spa, Surround sound are only some of the amenities of this property. Just minutes from the 405 & 101 freeways, in walking distance from Ventura Blvd, house of worships, shops, and restaurants. surrounded by multi million dollar homes. Zoned for the coveted Hesby Oaks Elementary school (K-8), this charmer is a true treat. For more info or to schedule a showing please contact perezeev@gmail.com or 818-445-6909. Property is tenant occupied. By appointment only. Please do not disturb occupants.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5136 Woodley Avenue have any available units?
5136 Woodley Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Los Angeles, CA.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
What amenities does 5136 Woodley Avenue have?
Some of 5136 Woodley Avenue's amenities include granite counters, pool, and hot tub. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5136 Woodley Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
5136 Woodley Avenue isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5136 Woodley Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 5136 Woodley Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Los Angeles.
Does 5136 Woodley Avenue offer parking?
No, 5136 Woodley Avenue does not offer parking.
Does 5136 Woodley Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 5136 Woodley Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 5136 Woodley Avenue have a pool?
Yes, 5136 Woodley Avenue has a pool.
Does 5136 Woodley Avenue have accessible units?
No, 5136 Woodley Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 5136 Woodley Avenue have units with dishwashers?
No, 5136 Woodley Avenue does not have units with dishwashers.
