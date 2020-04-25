5136 Noble

Amenities

WONDERFUL SHERMAN OAKS HOUSE!!! Really sweet and spacious 2-bedroom house and lot with hardwood floors and French doors in a great neighborhood. HUGE DOUBLE BACKYARD -- really!!! -- including large deck for entertaining and separate gazebo-type sitting area. Large attached single garage with double-doors on opposite end to separate paved side area for additional work space, storage of sport vehicles, or other use (e.g. basketball). Blooming wisteria in springtime. Tons of roses still blooming. Butterflies and hummingbirds. Close to the Galleria with easy access to the 101, 405 and the Westside via Sepulveda or Beverly Glen. Available immediately. Stove / Washer / Dryer / Refrigerator / Gardener / Maid Service included. RING video doorbell equipped. Central Air/ Heat. Owner also will pay a portion of water bill to ensure landscaping is maintained. $3350 per month. Short-term rental okay. Currently unfurnished; owner will furnish upon request (price is for furnished; $3150 if not). Maid service also available. (Price neg.) Six-month lease preferred. Will consider pet. Contact OPEN HOUSE Sunday (August 19) 12-5.