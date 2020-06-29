5132 AVENIDA HACIENDA

Amenities

patio / balcony dishwasher walk in closets fireplace range

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace patio / balcony range walk in closets

Located in the one of most desirable areas of Encino/Tarzana with multi-million dollar homes all around. South of Ventura Blvd with minutes' walk to shops and restaurants. The main house is 1800 SQFT, 3 bedroom, 2 bath home with spacious, open floor plan that includes living room, family room, large kitchen, good size master bedroom with walk-in closet and its own bathroom. There is an additional guest house in the back with one more bedroom and a large storage room. The huge 15,000 SQFT lot is gated, with a long driveway, large front and back yards, and a large patio.