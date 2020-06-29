All apartments in Los Angeles
Last updated December 18 2019 at 12:54 PM

5132 AVENIDA HACIENDA

5132 Avenida Hacienda · No Longer Available
Location

5132 Avenida Hacienda, Los Angeles, CA 91356
Tarzana

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
walk in closets
fireplace
range
Property Amenities
Located in the one of most desirable areas of Encino/Tarzana with multi-million dollar homes all around. South of Ventura Blvd with minutes' walk to shops and restaurants. The main house is 1800 SQFT, 3 bedroom, 2 bath home with spacious, open floor plan that includes living room, family room, large kitchen, good size master bedroom with walk-in closet and its own bathroom. There is an additional guest house in the back with one more bedroom and a large storage room. The huge 15,000 SQFT lot is gated, with a long driveway, large front and back yards, and a large patio.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 8 spaces/unit.

