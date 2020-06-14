5130 Melrose Ave.

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning hardwood floors microwave oven patio / balcony range refrigerator stainless steel Property Amenities on-site laundry parking garage key fob access

This property was constructed on 2013 as a single-family detached townhouse. It was located at the inner corner of a quiet and gated community. It was a corner unit with one common wall shared with to the quiet neighbor. The first floor has a 2-car garage, and a bedroom with an independent bathroom. The front door features a keyless Schlage lock. The second floor features an open floor plan; hardwood floor; almost-new stainless steel appliances: refrigerator, disk washer, range, microwave, oven, etc.; many windows where light comes in three walls; open kitchen with big kitchen counter; and a half-bathroom. The laundry room and the remaining 2 bedroom/bathrooms are located in the third floor. Up on the rooftop, there is a 500 sq ft deck with beautiful views of Downtown LA and the famous Hollywood sign. An outdoor TV is included. The property is within a walking distance to Larchmont community, Paramount Studios, and many great restaurants. 101 freeway access is within 5-minute driving distance.