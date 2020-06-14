All apartments in Los Angeles
Find more places like 5130 Melrose Ave..
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Los Angeles, CA
/
5130 Melrose Ave.
Last updated October 1 2019 at 4:50 AM

5130 Melrose Ave.

5130 Melrose Avenue · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Los Angeles
See all
Greater Wilshire
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

5130 Melrose Avenue, Los Angeles, CA 90004
Greater Wilshire

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
garage
stainless steel
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
hardwood floors
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
stainless steel
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
garage
key fob access
This property was constructed on 2013 as a single-family detached townhouse. It was located at the inner corner of a quiet and gated community. It was a corner unit with one common wall shared with to the quiet neighbor. The first floor has a 2-car garage, and a bedroom with an independent bathroom. The front door features a keyless Schlage lock. The second floor features an open floor plan; hardwood floor; almost-new stainless steel appliances: refrigerator, disk washer, range, microwave, oven, etc.; many windows where light comes in three walls; open kitchen with big kitchen counter; and a half-bathroom. The laundry room and the remaining 2 bedroom/bathrooms are located in the third floor. Up on the rooftop, there is a 500 sq ft deck with beautiful views of Downtown LA and the famous Hollywood sign. An outdoor TV is included. The property is within a walking distance to Larchmont community, Paramount Studios, and many great restaurants. 101 freeway access is within 5-minute driving distance.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5130 Melrose Ave. have any available units?
5130 Melrose Ave. doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Los Angeles, CA.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
What amenities does 5130 Melrose Ave. have?
Some of 5130 Melrose Ave.'s amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5130 Melrose Ave. currently offering any rent specials?
5130 Melrose Ave. is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5130 Melrose Ave. pet-friendly?
No, 5130 Melrose Ave. is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Los Angeles.
Does 5130 Melrose Ave. offer parking?
Yes, 5130 Melrose Ave. offers parking.
Does 5130 Melrose Ave. have units with washers and dryers?
No, 5130 Melrose Ave. does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 5130 Melrose Ave. have a pool?
No, 5130 Melrose Ave. does not have a pool.
Does 5130 Melrose Ave. have accessible units?
No, 5130 Melrose Ave. does not have accessible units.
Does 5130 Melrose Ave. have units with dishwashers?
No, 5130 Melrose Ave. does not have units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
9 Tips for Moving with Your Pet
Rent vs Buy: Advantages of Renting a Home as a Family
First-Time Renter’s Apartment Guide and Checklist
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from a Colleague (sample)
Top 10 Tips for Saving on Rent
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Canvas LA
138 N Beaudry Ave
Los Angeles, CA 90012
Candlewood North Apartment Homes
9830 Reseda Blvd
Los Angeles, CA 91324
AVA Little Tokyo
236 S Los Angeles St
Los Angeles, CA 90012
NMS Northridge
9710 Zelzah Ave
Los Angeles, CA 91325
Park Wilshire
2424 Wilshire Blvd
Los Angeles, CA 90057
Alexan Bahay
330 North Westlake Avenue
Los Angeles, CA 90026
C on Pico
12301 W Pico Blvd
Los Angeles, CA 90064
4250 Coldwater Canyon Apartments
4250 Coldwater Canyon Avenue
Los Angeles, CA 91604

Similar Pages

Los Angeles 1 BedroomsLos Angeles 2 Bedrooms
Los Angeles Apartments with ParkingLos Angeles Pet Friendly Places
Los Angeles Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Long Beach, CAAnaheim, CASanta Clarita, CASanta Ana, CA
Irvine, CAPasadena, CAGlendale, CAHuntington Beach, CA
Fullerton, CASanta Monica, CACosta Mesa, CAOrange, CA

Nearby Neighborhoods

North HollywoodDowntown Los AngelesWilshire Center Koreatown
Woodland Hills Warner CenterMarina Del ReySherman Oaks
NorthridgeHollywood

Apartments Near Colleges

University of California-Los AngelesLos Angeles Harbor College
Los Angeles Trade Technical CollegeLos Angeles Valley College
Los Angeles City College