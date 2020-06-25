5127 Catalon Avenue

Amenities

Gorgeous spacious south of the Blvd. home for lease in Woodland Hills. This light and bright home has open floor plan. The kitchen has granite counter tops, stainless steel appliances, the home has large family room and living room for entertaining. Lovely private backyard with covered patio, the dining room is conveniently located between living room and family room next to the kitchen. The upstairs master bedroom has vaulted ceilings and a bath with Jacuzzi tub, glass enclosed shower, double sinks, and large walking closet. The home is close to Ventura blvd, several restaurants, schools and easy access to freeway.