All apartments in Los Angeles
Find more places like 5127 Catalon Avenue.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Los Angeles, CA
/
5127 Catalon Avenue
Last updated July 9 2019 at 5:43 AM

5127 Catalon Avenue

5127 Catalon Avenue · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Los Angeles
See all
Woodland Hills-Warner Center
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

5127 Catalon Avenue, Los Angeles, CA 91364
Woodland Hills-Warner Center

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
granite counters
patio / balcony
stainless steel
Property Amenities
Gorgeous spacious south of the Blvd. home for lease in Woodland Hills. This light and bright home has open floor plan. The kitchen has granite counter tops, stainless steel appliances, the home has large family room and living room for entertaining. Lovely private backyard with covered patio, the dining room is conveniently located between living room and family room next to the kitchen. The upstairs master bedroom has vaulted ceilings and a bath with Jacuzzi tub, glass enclosed shower, double sinks, and large walking closet. The home is close to Ventura blvd, several restaurants, schools and easy access to freeway.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 1 space/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5127 Catalon Avenue have any available units?
5127 Catalon Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Los Angeles, CA.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
Is 5127 Catalon Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
5127 Catalon Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5127 Catalon Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 5127 Catalon Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Los Angeles.
Does 5127 Catalon Avenue offer parking?
No, 5127 Catalon Avenue does not offer parking.
Does 5127 Catalon Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 5127 Catalon Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 5127 Catalon Avenue have a pool?
No, 5127 Catalon Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 5127 Catalon Avenue have accessible units?
No, 5127 Catalon Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 5127 Catalon Avenue have units with dishwashers?
No, 5127 Catalon Avenue does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 5127 Catalon Avenue have units with air conditioning?
No, 5127 Catalon Avenue does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from an Employer (sample)
Condo vs. Apartment: Differences, Pros, and Cons
How to Find a Month-to-Month Lease Apartment
Parent Guide to Apartment Living
7 Amenities That Will Make You Want to Rent Forever
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

1111 Wilshire
1111 Wilshire Blvd
Los Angeles, CA 90017
Aliso Apartments
950 East 3rd Street
Los Angeles, CA 90013
Sherman Circle
14645 Gault St
Los Angeles, CA 91405
The CitiZen at Virgil Village
4150 Marathon St
Los Angeles, CA 90029
The Hesby
5031 Fair Ave
Los Angeles, CA 91601
Windward Village
1720 Pacific Avenue
Los Angeles, CA 90291
3675 Dunn Drive
3675 Dunn Drive
Los Angeles, CA 90034
Renaissance Tower Apartments
501 W Olympic Blvd
Los Angeles, CA 90015

Similar Pages

Los Angeles 1 BedroomsLos Angeles 2 Bedrooms
Los Angeles Apartments with ParkingLos Angeles Pet Friendly Places
Los Angeles Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Long Beach, CAAnaheim, CASanta Clarita, CASanta Ana, CA
Irvine, CAPasadena, CAGlendale, CAHuntington Beach, CA
Fullerton, CASanta Monica, CACosta Mesa, CAOrange, CA

Nearby Neighborhoods

North HollywoodDowntown Los AngelesWilshire Center Koreatown
Woodland Hills Warner CenterMarina Del ReySherman Oaks
NorthridgeHollywood

Apartments Near Colleges

University of California-Los AngelesLos Angeles Harbor College
Los Angeles Trade Technical CollegeLos Angeles Valley College
Los Angeles City College