Last updated July 2 2020 at 4:22 PM

5127 Baza Avenue

5127 Baza Avenue · (818) 406-8214
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

5127 Baza Avenue, Los Angeles, CA 91364
Woodland Hills-Warner Center

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

4 Bedrooms

Unit 4 Bed · Avail. now

$4,390

4 Bed · 3 Bath · 2154 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
Nestled in one of the most sought after neighborhoods of woodland hills this spectacular House will capture even the most sophisticated tenant at the first sight. This turnkey home . completely remodeled in 2016 . Boasts with its recent upgrades including but not limited to an open floor plan , hardwood floors high ceiling with large living room and family room with travertine floors, fresh paint throughout recess lighting crown molding you name it. Gorgeous mastbedroom, stand shower, large bedrooms , large patio great for entertainment , Great location ! great canyon view with fruit trees. paradise back yard, close to everything, don't miss it come and see it wont be last long.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5127 Baza Avenue have any available units?
5127 Baza Avenue has a unit available for $4,390 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
Is 5127 Baza Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
5127 Baza Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5127 Baza Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 5127 Baza Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Los Angeles.
Does 5127 Baza Avenue offer parking?
No, 5127 Baza Avenue does not offer parking.
Does 5127 Baza Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 5127 Baza Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 5127 Baza Avenue have a pool?
No, 5127 Baza Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 5127 Baza Avenue have accessible units?
No, 5127 Baza Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 5127 Baza Avenue have units with dishwashers?
No, 5127 Baza Avenue does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 5127 Baza Avenue have units with air conditioning?
No, 5127 Baza Avenue does not have units with air conditioning.
