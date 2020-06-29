5127 Baza Avenue

Amenities

Unit Amenities hardwood floors patio / balcony recently renovated Property Amenities

Nestled in one of the most sought after neighborhoods of woodland hills this spectacular House will capture even the most sophisticated tenant at the first sight. This turnkey home . completely remodeled in 2016 . Boasts with its recent upgrades including but not limited to an open floor plan , hardwood floors high ceiling with large living room and family room with travertine floors, fresh paint throughout recess lighting crown molding you name it. Gorgeous mastbedroom, stand shower, large bedrooms , large patio great for entertainment , Great location ! great canyon view with fruit trees. paradise back yard, close to everything, don't miss it come and see it wont be last long.