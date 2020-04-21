All apartments in Los Angeles
Last updated October 30 2019 at 5:31 AM

5126 HERMOSA Avenue

5126 Hermosa Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

5126 Hermosa Avenue, Los Angeles, CA 90041
Eagle Rock

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
parking
fireplace
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
Located on a quiet, tree lined street north of Colorado Blvd in prime Eagle Rock, this 1913 California Craftsman home is one of the finest examples of the uniquely American Arts and Crafts movement. Newly refreshed with eco-friendly landscaping and a modern color palate inside & out, a large brick porch is the opening act of this warm & inviting charmer with its large-scale rooms & period details. Gleaming wood floors flow from the blended living room with fireplace + dining to a large eat-in kitchen with its abundance of storage & counter space. 3 bed + 2 baths main house plus 1 bed/ 1 bath back guest house are quietly tucked away for privacy, whilst the backyard is surrounded by lush foliage and tree-shaded canopies - perfect for entertaining or relaxing in the peaceful surroundings. Close proximity to fine eateries and gourmet grocers makes this a must see.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5126 HERMOSA Avenue have any available units?
5126 HERMOSA Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Los Angeles, CA.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
What amenities does 5126 HERMOSA Avenue have?
Some of 5126 HERMOSA Avenue's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5126 HERMOSA Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
5126 HERMOSA Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5126 HERMOSA Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 5126 HERMOSA Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Los Angeles.
Does 5126 HERMOSA Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 5126 HERMOSA Avenue offers parking.
Does 5126 HERMOSA Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 5126 HERMOSA Avenue offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 5126 HERMOSA Avenue have a pool?
No, 5126 HERMOSA Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 5126 HERMOSA Avenue have accessible units?
No, 5126 HERMOSA Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 5126 HERMOSA Avenue have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 5126 HERMOSA Avenue has units with dishwashers.

