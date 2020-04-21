5126 HERMOSA Avenue

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony hardwood floors dishwasher parking fireplace

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace hardwood floors in unit laundry patio / balcony range refrigerator Property Amenities parking

Located on a quiet, tree lined street north of Colorado Blvd in prime Eagle Rock, this 1913 California Craftsman home is one of the finest examples of the uniquely American Arts and Crafts movement. Newly refreshed with eco-friendly landscaping and a modern color palate inside & out, a large brick porch is the opening act of this warm & inviting charmer with its large-scale rooms & period details. Gleaming wood floors flow from the blended living room with fireplace + dining to a large eat-in kitchen with its abundance of storage & counter space. 3 bed + 2 baths main house plus 1 bed/ 1 bath back guest house are quietly tucked away for privacy, whilst the backyard is surrounded by lush foliage and tree-shaded canopies - perfect for entertaining or relaxing in the peaceful surroundings. Close proximity to fine eateries and gourmet grocers makes this a must see.