Last updated November 9 2019 at 5:56 AM

5120 VILLAGE GREEN

5120 Village Grn · No Longer Available
Location

5120 Village Grn, Los Angeles, CA 90016
Congress West

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
garage
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
carpet
fireplace
granite counters
patio / balcony
range
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
clubhouse
coffee bar
courtyard
on-site laundry
parking
pool
garage
hot tub
GREAT RENT RATE FOR large two bedroom 2 bath floor plan in relaxing VILLAGE GREEN a historic community w/grassy courtyards, two level town home style condo w/private enclosed patio & whirlpool spa; large ground floor living room with fireplace; formal dining room with easy access to enclosed patio; Enjoy an upgraded kitchen w/granite counters, freshly painted, 4 burner stove, stainless steel double sinkk And lots of natural light; and easy access to dining room that has sliding doors to enclosed patio, wood parquet floors on lower level; carpeted for comfort upstairs; central heat; single car garage and a parking space. The community has 24 hour private escort service, a community room, a spacious & well kept coin-operated laundry facility conveniently located near the unit. Near supermarkets, pharmacy, restaurants, coffee shops and other community amenities and businesses

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5120 VILLAGE GREEN have any available units?
5120 VILLAGE GREEN doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Los Angeles, CA.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
What amenities does 5120 VILLAGE GREEN have?
Some of 5120 VILLAGE GREEN's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5120 VILLAGE GREEN currently offering any rent specials?
5120 VILLAGE GREEN is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5120 VILLAGE GREEN pet-friendly?
No, 5120 VILLAGE GREEN is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Los Angeles.
Does 5120 VILLAGE GREEN offer parking?
Yes, 5120 VILLAGE GREEN offers parking.
Does 5120 VILLAGE GREEN have units with washers and dryers?
No, 5120 VILLAGE GREEN does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 5120 VILLAGE GREEN have a pool?
Yes, 5120 VILLAGE GREEN has a pool.
Does 5120 VILLAGE GREEN have accessible units?
No, 5120 VILLAGE GREEN does not have accessible units.
Does 5120 VILLAGE GREEN have units with dishwashers?
No, 5120 VILLAGE GREEN does not have units with dishwashers.
