5120 VILLAGE GREEN

GREAT RENT RATE FOR large two bedroom 2 bath floor plan in relaxing VILLAGE GREEN a historic community w/grassy courtyards, two level town home style condo w/private enclosed patio & whirlpool spa; large ground floor living room with fireplace; formal dining room with easy access to enclosed patio; Enjoy an upgraded kitchen w/granite counters, freshly painted, 4 burner stove, stainless steel double sinkk And lots of natural light; and easy access to dining room that has sliding doors to enclosed patio, wood parquet floors on lower level; carpeted for comfort upstairs; central heat; single car garage and a parking space. The community has 24 hour private escort service, a community room, a spacious & well kept coin-operated laundry facility conveniently located near the unit. Near supermarkets, pharmacy, restaurants, coffee shops and other community amenities and businesses