5114 Melrose Ave.

Prime Hollywood townhouse with spectacular views of the Hollywood Sign - Prime Hollywood townhouse with spectacular views of the Hollywood Sign, Griffith Observatory, and downtown LA. Townhouse features 3 floors of living space, a gourmet kitchen for those who love cooking or entertaining, a spacious private 2 car garage with built-in storage and a ChargePoint electric car charger, full laundry, an office in addition to the bedrooms, walk-in closet, and a rooftop deck with a pergola and artificial turf. Built in 2015, this townhouse has neighbors on one side only so you get windows on 3 sides (tons of light). Hardwood floors and carpeting in the bedrooms. Walking distance to Paramount Studios, Larchmont Village, and restaurants and bars. Unfurnished. Tenant pays all utilities.



(RLNE4939312)