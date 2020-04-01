All apartments in Los Angeles
Last updated August 23 2019 at 9:45 AM

5114 Melrose Ave.

5114 Melrose Ave · No Longer Available
Location

5114 Melrose Ave, Los Angeles, CA 90004
Greater Wilshire

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
pet friendly
garage
walk in closets
carpet
Prime Hollywood townhouse with spectacular views of the Hollywood Sign - Prime Hollywood townhouse with spectacular views of the Hollywood Sign, Griffith Observatory, and downtown LA. Townhouse features 3 floors of living space, a gourmet kitchen for those who love cooking or entertaining, a spacious private 2 car garage with built-in storage and a ChargePoint electric car charger, full laundry, an office in addition to the bedrooms, walk-in closet, and a rooftop deck with a pergola and artificial turf. Built in 2015, this townhouse has neighbors on one side only so you get windows on 3 sides (tons of light). Hardwood floors and carpeting in the bedrooms. Walking distance to Paramount Studios, Larchmont Village, and restaurants and bars. Unfurnished. Tenant pays all utilities.

(RLNE4939312)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

