5114 Cahuenga BLvd.
Last updated August 8 2019 at 7:24 PM

5114 Cahuenga BLvd.

5114 Cahuenga Boulevard · No Longer Available
Location

5114 Cahuenga Boulevard, Los Angeles, CA 91601
Greater Toluca Lake

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
garage
recently renovated
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
fireplace
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
garage
This Beautiful 2 bedroom 1 bath Spanish home has been completely updated yet still retains the character and charm of bygone days. You will appreciate the many niches, wall sconces, arched doorways and rounded ceiling. Newly refinished hardwood floors and new paint make this home shine. Beautiful fireplace with large niche adds charm to the living room. Each bedroom is quite large with surprisingly large closets. Detached garage and a shady, pleasant backyard and patio. Central AC and heat. & Washer and dryer hook=ups in laundry room off of kitchen. This house is a Must See!NO PETS. NO PETS

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5114 Cahuenga BLvd. have any available units?
5114 Cahuenga BLvd. doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Los Angeles, CA.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
What amenities does 5114 Cahuenga BLvd. have?
Some of 5114 Cahuenga BLvd.'s amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5114 Cahuenga BLvd. currently offering any rent specials?
5114 Cahuenga BLvd. is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5114 Cahuenga BLvd. pet-friendly?
No, 5114 Cahuenga BLvd. is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Los Angeles.
Does 5114 Cahuenga BLvd. offer parking?
Yes, 5114 Cahuenga BLvd. offers parking.
Does 5114 Cahuenga BLvd. have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 5114 Cahuenga BLvd. offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 5114 Cahuenga BLvd. have a pool?
No, 5114 Cahuenga BLvd. does not have a pool.
Does 5114 Cahuenga BLvd. have accessible units?
No, 5114 Cahuenga BLvd. does not have accessible units.
Does 5114 Cahuenga BLvd. have units with dishwashers?
No, 5114 Cahuenga BLvd. does not have units with dishwashers.
