5114 Cahuenga BLvd.

in unit laundry patio / balcony hardwood floors garage recently renovated air conditioning

Unit Amenities air conditioning fireplace hardwood floors in unit laundry patio / balcony recently renovated Property Amenities on-site laundry parking garage

This Beautiful 2 bedroom 1 bath Spanish home has been completely updated yet still retains the character and charm of bygone days. You will appreciate the many niches, wall sconces, arched doorways and rounded ceiling. Newly refinished hardwood floors and new paint make this home shine. Beautiful fireplace with large niche adds charm to the living room. Each bedroom is quite large with surprisingly large closets. Detached garage and a shady, pleasant backyard and patio. Central AC and heat. & Washer and dryer hook=ups in laundry room off of kitchen. This house is a Must See!NO PETS. NO PETS