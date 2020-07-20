All apartments in Los Angeles
Find more places like 5110 INGLEWOOD.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Los Angeles, CA
/
5110 INGLEWOOD
Last updated May 24 2019 at 5:55 PM

5110 INGLEWOOD

5110 S Inglewood Blvd · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Los Angeles
See all
Marina Del Rey
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all

Location

5110 S Inglewood Blvd, Los Angeles, CA 90230
Marina Del Rey

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
parking
recently renovated
internet access
Unit Amenities
furnished
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
internet access
Cozy 2 bed 1 bath with a pleasant, peaceful and private outdoor patio space in the front, and deck in the back. The property has been renovated with vaulted ceilings, hardwood floors, and french doors. Both bedrooms have french doors that open to the back deck. When entering the home you will find yourself in a large open room, much in the style of a studio, where the kitchen, dining room, and living room all share the same space, creating a spacious flow of light, air, and energy. Home includes: Wifi, landline phone, central heating, washer & dryer. Master Bedroom comes with 42 Inch Tv that includes Netflix, Apple TV. Delivered furnished.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Street.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5110 INGLEWOOD have any available units?
5110 INGLEWOOD doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Los Angeles, CA.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
What amenities does 5110 INGLEWOOD have?
Some of 5110 INGLEWOOD's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5110 INGLEWOOD currently offering any rent specials?
5110 INGLEWOOD is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5110 INGLEWOOD pet-friendly?
No, 5110 INGLEWOOD is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Los Angeles.
Does 5110 INGLEWOOD offer parking?
Yes, 5110 INGLEWOOD offers parking.
Does 5110 INGLEWOOD have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 5110 INGLEWOOD offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 5110 INGLEWOOD have a pool?
No, 5110 INGLEWOOD does not have a pool.
Does 5110 INGLEWOOD have accessible units?
No, 5110 INGLEWOOD does not have accessible units.
Does 5110 INGLEWOOD have units with dishwashers?
No, 5110 INGLEWOOD does not have units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
Report Card: What Are the Top U.S. Metros for Millennials?
11 Questions to Ask Potential Roommates
When is the Best Time to Rent an Apartment?
How Much Does the Average Utility Bill Cost for Renters
What is Prorated Rent? (And How To Calculate It)
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

608 N Kingsley Drive Apartments
608 North Kingsley Drive
Los Angeles, CA 90004
Visconti
1221 West 3rd Street
Los Angeles, CA 90017
MySuite at Granada Hills
11611 Blucher Ave
Los Angeles, CA 91344
Vert
6606 Variel Avenue
Los Angeles, CA 91303
The Q Variel
6200 Variel Avenue
Los Angeles, CA 91367
The BW
1168 South Barrington Avenue
Los Angeles, CA 90049
Lake Balboa
15716 Saticoy Street
Los Angeles, CA 91406
11324 Huston Street Apartments
11324 Huston Street
Los Angeles, CA 91601

Similar Pages

Los Angeles 1 BedroomsLos Angeles 2 Bedrooms
Los Angeles Apartments with ParkingLos Angeles Pet Friendly Places
Los Angeles Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Long Beach, CAAnaheim, CASanta Ana, CASanta Clarita, CA
Irvine, CAPasadena, CAGlendale, CAHuntington Beach, CA
Fullerton, CACosta Mesa, CASanta Monica, CAOrange, CA

Nearby Neighborhoods

Downtown Los AngelesNorth HollywoodWilshire Center Koreatown
Woodland Hills Warner CenterMarina Del ReyNorthridge
Sherman OaksHollywood

Apartments Near Colleges

University of California-Los AngelesLos Angeles Harbor College
Los Angeles Trade Technical CollegeLos Angeles Valley College
Los Angeles City College