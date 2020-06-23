All apartments in Los Angeles
511 BELMONT Avenue
Last updated March 27 2019 at 9:43 AM

511 BELMONT Avenue

511 Belmont Ave · No Longer Available
Location

511 Belmont Ave, Los Angeles, CA 90026
Greater Echo Park Elysian

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
pet friendly
new construction
parking
Unit Amenities
This brand new construction inspired by a classic Echo Park craftsman gives you the best of both worlds: vintage charm with all of the modern conveniences. The rear duplex unit is gated, giving you privacy from the street, and as this is a new designer construction, you will be the first person to live here! This pet friendly 3 bedroom, 3 bath features reclaimed hardwood throughout, washer/dryer, and custom bespoke interiors. The bedrooms all have ensuite bathrooms and there is a balcony with DTLA views. Steps from Echo Park Lake, Brite Spot, the Echo/Echoplex, El Prado and Masa- you can ditch your car and enjoy all that your new neighborhood has to offer.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: Surface lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 511 BELMONT Avenue have any available units?
511 BELMONT Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Los Angeles, CA.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
What amenities does 511 BELMONT Avenue have?
Some of 511 BELMONT Avenue's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 511 BELMONT Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
511 BELMONT Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 511 BELMONT Avenue pet-friendly?
Yes, 511 BELMONT Avenue is pet friendly.
Does 511 BELMONT Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 511 BELMONT Avenue offers parking.
Does 511 BELMONT Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 511 BELMONT Avenue offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 511 BELMONT Avenue have a pool?
No, 511 BELMONT Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 511 BELMONT Avenue have accessible units?
No, 511 BELMONT Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 511 BELMONT Avenue have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 511 BELMONT Avenue has units with dishwashers.
