511 BELMONT Avenue

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony dishwasher pet friendly new construction parking

Unit Amenities dishwasher in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator Property Amenities parking cats allowed dogs allowed new construction pet friendly

This brand new construction inspired by a classic Echo Park craftsman gives you the best of both worlds: vintage charm with all of the modern conveniences. The rear duplex unit is gated, giving you privacy from the street, and as this is a new designer construction, you will be the first person to live here! This pet friendly 3 bedroom, 3 bath features reclaimed hardwood throughout, washer/dryer, and custom bespoke interiors. The bedrooms all have ensuite bathrooms and there is a balcony with DTLA views. Steps from Echo Park Lake, Brite Spot, the Echo/Echoplex, El Prado and Masa- you can ditch your car and enjoy all that your new neighborhood has to offer.