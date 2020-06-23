All apartments in Los Angeles
Los Angeles, CA
5106 Pacific Avenue
5106 Pacific Avenue

5106 S Pacific Ave · No Longer Available
Location

5106 S Pacific Ave, Los Angeles, CA 90292
Venice

Amenities

Unit Amenities
fireplace
oven
range
walk in closets
stainless steel
Property Amenities
clubhouse
garage
Multi-level wood, glass & steel masterpiece, soaring ceilings, skylights, interior transparent walkways, Brazilian walnut floors, chic European style windows & finishes. Open floor plan main level, sunken living room with floor-to-ceiling windows framing Ballona Lagoon, fireplace; chef's kitchen with Miele/Sub-Zero stainless-steel appliances, Viking range with oven, wine cooler; separate dining area; den with circular fireplace. 2nd level impresses with three bedrooms, including master suite overlooking the Lagoon with sitting area & fireplace, luxurious master bath with Philippe Starck jacuzzi tub, shower-in-the-round with Murano tiles, and large walk-in closet. Roof level office opens via roll-up door/window system onto rooftop lounge with stunning views. Below the main level hides a bonus room and large storage area. Home has 6 baths & 3 car garage. This home exemplifies the luxurious California lifestyle the rest of the world envies.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 3 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5106 Pacific Avenue have any available units?
5106 Pacific Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Los Angeles, CA.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
What amenities does 5106 Pacific Avenue have?
Some of 5106 Pacific Avenue's amenities include garage, stainless steel, and walk in closets. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5106 Pacific Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
5106 Pacific Avenue isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5106 Pacific Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 5106 Pacific Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Los Angeles.
Does 5106 Pacific Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 5106 Pacific Avenue does offer parking.
Does 5106 Pacific Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 5106 Pacific Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 5106 Pacific Avenue have a pool?
No, 5106 Pacific Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 5106 Pacific Avenue have accessible units?
No, 5106 Pacific Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 5106 Pacific Avenue have units with dishwashers?
No, 5106 Pacific Avenue does not have units with dishwashers.
