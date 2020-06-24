All apartments in Los Angeles
Last updated February 10 2020 at 10:20 PM

5101 Hesperia Ave

5101 Hesperia Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

5101 Hesperia Avenue, Los Angeles, CA 91316
Encino

Amenities

in unit laundry
granite counters
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
garage
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
fireplace
garbage disposal
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
garage
hot tub
Available 02/29/20 Luxury Corner House South of the Boulevard - Property Id: 105259

Location, Location, Location!
Corner house with 4 Bedrooms and 2.5 bath
2154 SqFt house on 7104 SqFt Lot
Master Bedroom with En-Suite Bathroom
Hardwood floors (Tiles in Kitchen)
"Dual Zone" Central Heat and A/C (save $)
Full Size Walk-In closet
Two Car garage with Gated Driveway
Security CCTV Cameras and ADT Alarm
Granite Kitchen with Stainless Steel Appliances
Laundry room with Washer/Dryer
Remodeled Bathrooms with Brand New Vanity
Walking distance to Nestle Elementary School,Restaurants, and Places of Worship

Owner pays Gardening + Landscaping
Tenant pays all Utilities (Gas,Power,Water & Trash)

24-Month LEASE TERM
$50 Pet Rent Per Pet
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/105259
Property Id 105259

(RLNE5509855)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5101 Hesperia Ave have any available units?
5101 Hesperia Ave doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Los Angeles, CA.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
What amenities does 5101 Hesperia Ave have?
Some of 5101 Hesperia Ave's amenities include in unit laundry, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5101 Hesperia Ave currently offering any rent specials?
5101 Hesperia Ave is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5101 Hesperia Ave pet-friendly?
Yes, 5101 Hesperia Ave is pet friendly.
Does 5101 Hesperia Ave offer parking?
Yes, 5101 Hesperia Ave offers parking.
Does 5101 Hesperia Ave have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 5101 Hesperia Ave offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 5101 Hesperia Ave have a pool?
No, 5101 Hesperia Ave does not have a pool.
Does 5101 Hesperia Ave have accessible units?
No, 5101 Hesperia Ave does not have accessible units.
Does 5101 Hesperia Ave have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 5101 Hesperia Ave has units with dishwashers.
