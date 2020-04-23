All apartments in Los Angeles
Last updated April 4 2020 at 10:45 AM

510 S Normandie #111

510 South Normandie Avenue · (424) 281-4462
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

510 South Normandie Avenue, Los Angeles, CA 90020
Wilshire Center - Koreatown

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Listanza

Report This Listing

Amenities

on-site laundry
hardwood floors
pet friendly
parking
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
on-site laundry
parking
Renovated Koreatown Studio in the sought after Parc Meridian building, offering open mid-century modern design, high-end laminate floors and an exposed, updated kitchen with stainless steel appliances and mood lighting. The central location provides quick access to all kind of shopping, cuisines and more. It's easy to get around with public transit or by car. Just about every neighborhood is within 30 minutes, and the 101 and 10 freeways are right there. Laundry on-site, and one gated parking space. Small pets considered.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 510 S Normandie #111 have any available units?
510 S Normandie #111 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Los Angeles, CA.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
What amenities does 510 S Normandie #111 have?
Some of 510 S Normandie #111's amenities include on-site laundry, hardwood floors, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 510 S Normandie #111 currently offering any rent specials?
510 S Normandie #111 isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 510 S Normandie #111 pet-friendly?
Yes, 510 S Normandie #111 is pet friendly.
Does 510 S Normandie #111 offer parking?
Yes, 510 S Normandie #111 does offer parking.
Does 510 S Normandie #111 have units with washers and dryers?
No, 510 S Normandie #111 does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 510 S Normandie #111 have a pool?
No, 510 S Normandie #111 does not have a pool.
Does 510 S Normandie #111 have accessible units?
No, 510 S Normandie #111 does not have accessible units.
Does 510 S Normandie #111 have units with dishwashers?
No, 510 S Normandie #111 does not have units with dishwashers.
