510 S Normandie #111

Renovated Koreatown Studio in the sought after Parc Meridian building, offering open mid-century modern design, high-end laminate floors and an exposed, updated kitchen with stainless steel appliances and mood lighting. The central location provides quick access to all kind of shopping, cuisines and more. It's easy to get around with public transit or by car. Just about every neighborhood is within 30 minutes, and the 101 and 10 freeways are right there. Laundry on-site, and one gated parking space. Small pets considered.