51 Paloma Avenue, Dudley Ct Unit B

***Take advantage of the one time move-in discount of $500 if the applicants/tenants sign the lease on or before February 15, 2020***



Cozy, 2 bedrooms with built-in closets, 1-bath, single-family house in the lively neighborhood of Venice.



This is a guest house on the second floor, which sits on top of the garages and other apartments. The charming interior is unfurnished and features hardwood floors and large single-hung windows. The one-wall type kitchen has a tile countertop, drawers that offer plenty of storage space, refrigerator, and stove. The bathroom has a clawfoot tub. The house also has an in-unit washer and dryer and gas heating for climate control.



It comes with a 1-car attached garage which is included in the rent with a $200 monthly fee.



The exterior has a yard, balcony, and covered on-street parking.



Pets are allowed (not more than 30 lbs.) with a $500 pet deposit/pet. No smoking in the property.



The renters responsibilities: cable and internet. Property Owner Responsible Utilities: water, gas, electricity, and yard maintenance.



Walkscore: 92

Bike Score: 96



This location is a Walkers Paradise so daily errands do not require a car. Daily errands can also be accomplished on a bike.



Nearby Parks: Westminister Park, Venice Recreation Center, Kinney Plaza, and Ozone Park.



Nearby Schools:

Westminster Avenue Elementary School - 0.38 mile 4/10

Santa Monica Alternative (K-8) School - 0.77 mile 7/10

John Muir Elementary School - 0.79 mile 4/10

Broadway Elementary School 0.98 mile 8/10



Bus lines:

1 Main St & Santa Monica Blvd/UCLA - 0.1 mile

33 Metro Local Line - 0.1 mile

733 Metro Rapid Line - 0.3 mile

18 UCLA - Marina del Rey - 0.3 mile



