51 Paloma Avenue, Dudley Ct Unit B

Amenities
***Take advantage of the one time move-in discount of $500 if the applicants/tenants sign the lease on or before February 15, 2020***
Cozy, 2 bedrooms with built-in closets, 1-bath, single-family house in the lively neighborhood of Venice.
This is a guest house on the second floor, which sits on top of the garages and other apartments. The charming interior is unfurnished and features hardwood floors and large single-hung windows. The one-wall type kitchen has a tile countertop, drawers that offer plenty of storage space, refrigerator, and stove. The bathroom has a clawfoot tub. The house also has an in-unit washer and dryer and gas heating for climate control.
It comes with a 1-car attached garage which is included in the rent with a $200 monthly fee.
The exterior has a yard, balcony, and covered on-street parking.
Pets are allowed (not more than 30 lbs.) with a $500 pet deposit/pet. No smoking in the property.
The renters responsibilities: cable and internet. Property Owner Responsible Utilities: water, gas, electricity, and yard maintenance.
Walkscore: 92
Bike Score: 96
This location is a Walkers Paradise so daily errands do not require a car. Daily errands can also be accomplished on a bike.
Nearby Parks: Westminister Park, Venice Recreation Center, Kinney Plaza, and Ozone Park.
Nearby Schools:
Westminster Avenue Elementary School - 0.38 mile 4/10
Santa Monica Alternative (K-8) School - 0.77 mile 7/10
John Muir Elementary School - 0.79 mile 4/10
Broadway Elementary School 0.98 mile 8/10
Bus lines:
1 Main St & Santa Monica Blvd/UCLA - 0.1 mile
33 Metro Local Line - 0.1 mile
733 Metro Rapid Line - 0.3 mile
18 UCLA - Marina del Rey - 0.3 mile
(RLNE5176322)