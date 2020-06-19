All apartments in Los Angeles
51 Paloma Avenue, Dudley Ct Unit B

51 Paloma Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

51 Paloma Avenue, Los Angeles, CA 90291
Venice

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
pet friendly
garage
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
garage
internet access
***Take advantage of the one time move-in discount of $500 if the applicants/tenants sign the lease on or before February 15, 2020***

Cozy, 2 bedrooms with built-in closets, 1-bath, single-family house in the lively neighborhood of Venice.

This is a guest house on the second floor, which sits on top of the garages and other apartments. The charming interior is unfurnished and features hardwood floors and large single-hung windows. The one-wall type kitchen has a tile countertop, drawers that offer plenty of storage space, refrigerator, and stove. The bathroom has a clawfoot tub. The house also has an in-unit washer and dryer and gas heating for climate control.

It comes with a 1-car attached garage which is included in the rent with a $200 monthly fee.

The exterior has a yard, balcony, and covered on-street parking.

Pets are allowed (not more than 30 lbs.) with a $500 pet deposit/pet. No smoking in the property.

The renters responsibilities: cable and internet. Property Owner Responsible Utilities: water, gas, electricity, and yard maintenance.

Walkscore: 92
Bike Score: 96

This location is a Walkers Paradise so daily errands do not require a car. Daily errands can also be accomplished on a bike.

Nearby Parks: Westminister Park, Venice Recreation Center, Kinney Plaza, and Ozone Park.

Nearby Schools:
Westminster Avenue Elementary School - 0.38 mile 4/10
Santa Monica Alternative (K-8) School - 0.77 mile 7/10
John Muir Elementary School - 0.79 mile 4/10
Broadway Elementary School 0.98 mile 8/10

Bus lines:
1 Main St & Santa Monica Blvd/UCLA - 0.1 mile
33 Metro Local Line - 0.1 mile
733 Metro Rapid Line - 0.3 mile
18 UCLA - Marina del Rey - 0.3 mile

(RLNE5176322)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 51 Paloma Avenue, Dudley Ct Unit B have any available units?
51 Paloma Avenue, Dudley Ct Unit B doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Los Angeles, CA.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
What amenities does 51 Paloma Avenue, Dudley Ct Unit B have?
Some of 51 Paloma Avenue, Dudley Ct Unit B's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 51 Paloma Avenue, Dudley Ct Unit B currently offering any rent specials?
51 Paloma Avenue, Dudley Ct Unit B is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 51 Paloma Avenue, Dudley Ct Unit B pet-friendly?
Yes, 51 Paloma Avenue, Dudley Ct Unit B is pet friendly.
Does 51 Paloma Avenue, Dudley Ct Unit B offer parking?
Yes, 51 Paloma Avenue, Dudley Ct Unit B offers parking.
Does 51 Paloma Avenue, Dudley Ct Unit B have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 51 Paloma Avenue, Dudley Ct Unit B offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 51 Paloma Avenue, Dudley Ct Unit B have a pool?
No, 51 Paloma Avenue, Dudley Ct Unit B does not have a pool.
Does 51 Paloma Avenue, Dudley Ct Unit B have accessible units?
No, 51 Paloma Avenue, Dudley Ct Unit B does not have accessible units.
Does 51 Paloma Avenue, Dudley Ct Unit B have units with dishwashers?
No, 51 Paloma Avenue, Dudley Ct Unit B does not have units with dishwashers.

