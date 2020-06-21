All apartments in Los Angeles
Last updated June 18 2020 at 1:03 PM

5080 Avenida Oriente

5080 Avenida Oriente · No Longer Available
Location

5080 Avenida Oriente, Los Angeles, CA 91356
Tarzana

Amenities

patio / balcony
parking
recently renovated
hot tub
fireplace
bbq/grill
Available for short term Luxury rental only. 6 month stay MAX. This is a special one! First time on the market in 36 years, this beautifully remodeled home is a distinctive treasure trove of warmth, character and love. The owner has preserved and improved upon her family home for decades. The home boasts rustic grey ceramic wood~like tile floors throughout, a bright wide open floor plan, nooks and cozy corners, two beautiful fireplaces, and a big comfy outdoor patio deck for entertaining. There are 3 bedrooms and 3 bathrooms. Each bedroom is warm yet modern, and the Master is an en suite with a stunning huge remodeled bath with spa-like elegance. The brand new gourmet dream kitchen is equipped with professional Thermadore appliances, custom cabinetry with pull outs throughout opens to the modern waterfall breakfast bar overlooking the large modern great room and the yard beyond with the most beautiful mature pomegranate tree in full bloom! This is a home you must both FEEL and SEE, and is like no other. Landlord - Listing Agent holds a California real estate license. ALL utilities plus High Speed 400mbs Wifi included! Yes, you read that right.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot, 4 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5080 Avenida Oriente have any available units?
5080 Avenida Oriente doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Los Angeles, CA.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
What amenities does 5080 Avenida Oriente have?
Some of 5080 Avenida Oriente's amenities include patio / balcony, parking, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5080 Avenida Oriente currently offering any rent specials?
5080 Avenida Oriente isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5080 Avenida Oriente pet-friendly?
No, 5080 Avenida Oriente is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Los Angeles.
Does 5080 Avenida Oriente offer parking?
Yes, 5080 Avenida Oriente does offer parking.
Does 5080 Avenida Oriente have units with washers and dryers?
No, 5080 Avenida Oriente does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 5080 Avenida Oriente have a pool?
No, 5080 Avenida Oriente does not have a pool.
Does 5080 Avenida Oriente have accessible units?
No, 5080 Avenida Oriente does not have accessible units.
Does 5080 Avenida Oriente have units with dishwashers?
No, 5080 Avenida Oriente does not have units with dishwashers.
