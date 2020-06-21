5080 Avenida Oriente

Amenities

patio / balcony parking recently renovated hot tub fireplace bbq/grill

Unit Amenities fireplace ice maker oven patio / balcony range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities parking bbq/grill hot tub internet access

Available for short term Luxury rental only. 6 month stay MAX. This is a special one! First time on the market in 36 years, this beautifully remodeled home is a distinctive treasure trove of warmth, character and love. The owner has preserved and improved upon her family home for decades. The home boasts rustic grey ceramic wood~like tile floors throughout, a bright wide open floor plan, nooks and cozy corners, two beautiful fireplaces, and a big comfy outdoor patio deck for entertaining. There are 3 bedrooms and 3 bathrooms. Each bedroom is warm yet modern, and the Master is an en suite with a stunning huge remodeled bath with spa-like elegance. The brand new gourmet dream kitchen is equipped with professional Thermadore appliances, custom cabinetry with pull outs throughout opens to the modern waterfall breakfast bar overlooking the large modern great room and the yard beyond with the most beautiful mature pomegranate tree in full bloom! This is a home you must both FEEL and SEE, and is like no other. Landlord - Listing Agent holds a California real estate license. ALL utilities plus High Speed 400mbs Wifi included! Yes, you read that right.