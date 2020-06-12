5067 Topanga Canyon Blvd Unit A

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony hardwood floors garbage disposal dishwasher pet friendly

Unit Amenities air conditioning bathtub dishwasher extra storage fireplace garbage disposal hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave oven patio / balcony range refrigerator Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly parking garage internet access

LIMITED SPECIAL OFFER:

Enjoy rebates and get huge savings from your rent up to the first 3 months if you sign a lease with us on or before June 30, 2020. Call us now at 408-809-5438 to book your showing!



(For interested applicants, please provide a mobile number for listing inquiries.)



Gorgeous, unfurnished, duplex in the vibrant Woodland Hills-Warner Center neighborhood in Woodland Hills. It has 2 bedrooms, 1 bathroom, and driveway parking. This unit is very accessible to public transportation stops/hub, within five minute-walk from Woodland Hills Elementary Charter For Enriched Studies (ranked better than 95.3% of elementary schools in California), a short drive to the beach over the Topanga Canyon.



The duplex features premium hardwood floors throughout, tile floors for the kitchen and bathroom, a cozy fireplace, and forced-air heating and central AC, for climate control. It's lovely kitchen is equipped with stylish cabinetry for ample storage, tile countertops, and ready-to-use appliances such as dishwasher, garbage disposal, microwave, range/oven, and refrigerator. The bedrooms are bright and perfect for getting a good nights sleep. Stunning decorated, the bathroom has a shower and bathtub combo and a vanity cabinet sink surmounted by a mirror. For your convenience, there is a shared washer and dryer available located in the attached garage. The garage can also be used as a storage area by the renter.



The exterior has a porch and front yard with a fully grown grapefruit tree which are perfect spots for some much-needed R&R or outdoor activities. Pets are welcome on the property with a $50 pet rent (and must be under 50 lbs.)



Tenants pay for electricity, gas, water, trash, sewage, and the internet. The utility bills are in the owners name and is on a flat rate of $400



Check out www.greatschools.org for other schools near this property.



Nearby parks: Alizondo Drive Park, Warner Ranch Park, and Woodland Hills Recreation Center.



Bus lines:

169 Metro Local



(RLNE5800230)