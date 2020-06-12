All apartments in Los Angeles
5067 Topanga Canyon Blvd Unit A
5067 Topanga Canyon Blvd Unit A

5067 Topanga Canyon Boulevard · (408) 917-0430
Location

5067 Topanga Canyon Boulevard, Los Angeles, CA 91364
Woodland Hills-Warner Center

Price and availability

2 Bedrooms

Unit - · Avail. now

$2,750

2 Bed · 1 Bath

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
bathtub
dishwasher
extra storage
fireplace
garbage disposal
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
garage
internet access
LIMITED SPECIAL OFFER:
Enjoy rebates and get huge savings from your rent up to the first 3 months if you sign a lease with us on or before June 30, 2020. Call us now at 408-809-5438 to book your showing!

(For interested applicants, please provide a mobile number for listing inquiries.)

Gorgeous, unfurnished, duplex in the vibrant Woodland Hills-Warner Center neighborhood in Woodland Hills. It has 2 bedrooms, 1 bathroom, and driveway parking. This unit is very accessible to public transportation stops/hub, within five minute-walk from Woodland Hills Elementary Charter For Enriched Studies (ranked better than 95.3% of elementary schools in California), a short drive to the beach over the Topanga Canyon.

The duplex features premium hardwood floors throughout, tile floors for the kitchen and bathroom, a cozy fireplace, and forced-air heating and central AC, for climate control. It's lovely kitchen is equipped with stylish cabinetry for ample storage, tile countertops, and ready-to-use appliances such as dishwasher, garbage disposal, microwave, range/oven, and refrigerator. The bedrooms are bright and perfect for getting a good nights sleep. Stunning decorated, the bathroom has a shower and bathtub combo and a vanity cabinet sink surmounted by a mirror. For your convenience, there is a shared washer and dryer available located in the attached garage. The garage can also be used as a storage area by the renter.

The exterior has a porch and front yard with a fully grown grapefruit tree which are perfect spots for some much-needed R&R or outdoor activities. Pets are welcome on the property with a $50 pet rent (and must be under 50 lbs.)

Tenants pay for electricity, gas, water, trash, sewage, and the internet. The utility bills are in the owners name and is on a flat rate of $400

Check out www.greatschools.org for other schools near this property.

Nearby parks: Alizondo Drive Park, Warner Ranch Park, and Woodland Hills Recreation Center.

Bus lines:
169 Metro Local

(RLNE5800230)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5067 Topanga Canyon Blvd Unit A have any available units?
5067 Topanga Canyon Blvd Unit A has a unit available for $2,750 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
What amenities does 5067 Topanga Canyon Blvd Unit A have?
Some of 5067 Topanga Canyon Blvd Unit A's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5067 Topanga Canyon Blvd Unit A currently offering any rent specials?
5067 Topanga Canyon Blvd Unit A isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5067 Topanga Canyon Blvd Unit A pet-friendly?
Yes, 5067 Topanga Canyon Blvd Unit A is pet friendly.
Does 5067 Topanga Canyon Blvd Unit A offer parking?
Yes, 5067 Topanga Canyon Blvd Unit A does offer parking.
Does 5067 Topanga Canyon Blvd Unit A have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 5067 Topanga Canyon Blvd Unit A offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 5067 Topanga Canyon Blvd Unit A have a pool?
No, 5067 Topanga Canyon Blvd Unit A does not have a pool.
Does 5067 Topanga Canyon Blvd Unit A have accessible units?
No, 5067 Topanga Canyon Blvd Unit A does not have accessible units.
Does 5067 Topanga Canyon Blvd Unit A have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 5067 Topanga Canyon Blvd Unit A has units with dishwashers.
