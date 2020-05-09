All apartments in Los Angeles
Last updated January 22 2020 at 5:50 PM

5063 Serrania Avenue

5063 Serrania Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

5063 Serrania Avenue, Los Angeles, CA 91364
Woodland Hills-Warner Center

Amenities

Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
granite counters
oven
walk in closets
stainless steel
Property Amenities
This spacious home boasts 2,328 sq ft and has a total of 4 large bedrooms and 3.0 bathrooms perfect for a big family. this home is perfectly located south of the boulevard, and is tucked away in a great walking neighborhood with easy driving distance to the freeway & the village. As you enter, you will encounter the kitchen with abundant cabinet space, granite counters, wet bar, dual basin stainless steel sink and faucet, easy care tile floors, with open access to the living room making it easy to entertain. The master bedroom features a walk in closet, master bathroom with a tub, separate stand up shower, and double sink vanity.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5063 Serrania Avenue have any available units?
5063 Serrania Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Los Angeles, CA.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
What amenities does 5063 Serrania Avenue have?
Some of 5063 Serrania Avenue's amenities include granite counters, dishwasher, and stainless steel. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5063 Serrania Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
5063 Serrania Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5063 Serrania Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 5063 Serrania Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Los Angeles.
Does 5063 Serrania Avenue offer parking?
No, 5063 Serrania Avenue does not offer parking.
Does 5063 Serrania Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 5063 Serrania Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 5063 Serrania Avenue have a pool?
No, 5063 Serrania Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 5063 Serrania Avenue have accessible units?
No, 5063 Serrania Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 5063 Serrania Avenue have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 5063 Serrania Avenue has units with dishwashers.

