5063 Serrania Avenue

Amenities

Unit Amenities ceiling fan dishwasher granite counters oven walk in closets stainless steel Property Amenities

This spacious home boasts 2,328 sq ft and has a total of 4 large bedrooms and 3.0 bathrooms perfect for a big family. this home is perfectly located south of the boulevard, and is tucked away in a great walking neighborhood with easy driving distance to the freeway & the village. As you enter, you will encounter the kitchen with abundant cabinet space, granite counters, wet bar, dual basin stainless steel sink and faucet, easy care tile floors, with open access to the living room making it easy to entertain. The master bedroom features a walk in closet, master bathroom with a tub, separate stand up shower, and double sink vanity.