5049 SERRANIA Avenue
Last updated April 10 2020 at 9:59 PM

5049 SERRANIA Avenue

5049 Serrania Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

5049 Serrania Avenue, Los Angeles, CA 91364
Woodland Hills-Warner Center

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
fireplace
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
furnished
hardwood floors
microwave
patio / balcony
range
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
garage
Gorgeous Home South of the Boulevard Woodland Hills location! Light and bright home perfect for a family. Newer windows, wood floors, tiled fireplace and recently redone bathrooms & kitchen. A Formal Dining Room and a large Kitchen with a skylight complete this home. The one car garage has been converted into a bedroom. Rear yard features a covered patio and many fruit trees. Storage shed and stamped concrete driveway plus plenty of parking on the street. Central Heating and Air. Furnished and Unfurnished options available. First month's rent plus a minimum of one month deposit dependent upon proof of income and credit. Pets are OKAY with an additional deposit.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: Surface lot, 2 spaces/unit.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5049 SERRANIA Avenue have any available units?
5049 SERRANIA Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Los Angeles, CA.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
What amenities does 5049 SERRANIA Avenue have?
Some of 5049 SERRANIA Avenue's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5049 SERRANIA Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
5049 SERRANIA Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5049 SERRANIA Avenue pet-friendly?
Yes, 5049 SERRANIA Avenue is pet friendly.
Does 5049 SERRANIA Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 5049 SERRANIA Avenue offers parking.
Does 5049 SERRANIA Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 5049 SERRANIA Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 5049 SERRANIA Avenue have a pool?
No, 5049 SERRANIA Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 5049 SERRANIA Avenue have accessible units?
No, 5049 SERRANIA Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 5049 SERRANIA Avenue have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 5049 SERRANIA Avenue has units with dishwashers.
