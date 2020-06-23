5049 SERRANIA Avenue

Amenities

patio / balcony hardwood floors dishwasher pet friendly garage fireplace

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace furnished hardwood floors microwave patio / balcony range Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly parking garage

Gorgeous Home South of the Boulevard Woodland Hills location! Light and bright home perfect for a family. Newer windows, wood floors, tiled fireplace and recently redone bathrooms & kitchen. A Formal Dining Room and a large Kitchen with a skylight complete this home. The one car garage has been converted into a bedroom. Rear yard features a covered patio and many fruit trees. Storage shed and stamped concrete driveway plus plenty of parking on the street. Central Heating and Air. Furnished and Unfurnished options available. First month's rent plus a minimum of one month deposit dependent upon proof of income and credit. Pets are OKAY with an additional deposit.