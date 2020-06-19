5045 Fair Avenue

Amenities

recently renovated media room

Unit Amenities recently renovated Property Amenities media room

MUST SEE! This home has been fully renovated and brand NEW kitchen appliances have been installed. The living room is spacious and has a separate dining area that has an open floor plan to the kitchen. Plenty of pantry space in the kitchen. The beautiful bathroom has tile and mirror to the ceiling! Linen closet has plenty of storage space. Large bedroom has mirrored closet. This neighborhood has become popular amongst artists, writers, filmmakers and actors seeking balance between easy access to Hollywood (via a quick drive or Red Line ride) and a quieter, more suburban home environment. Close to local restaurants, parks, movie theatre, freeways and so much more! Front façade on condo is scheduled to be painted before end-of-year gray with white and charcoal trimming. Don't miss it!