5044 Newcastle Avenue

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning fireplace hardwood floors patio / balcony Property Amenities on-site laundry parking bbq/grill garage

Great location, South of the Blvd. in heart of Encino!! 3 Bedroom & 2 Bath plus huge den can be used as 4th bedroom with stone fireplace, bright kitchen with wood cabinet and Breakfast area, Newer hardwood floor, central AC , gardener include, indoor laundry room, big covered patio great for barbecue and relax with privacy, detached garage with long driveway to park 4 cars, big shed in backyard for storage. The property is within walking distance to shopping, entertainment and public transportation along Ventura Boulevard, close to freeway 101/405. personal references and credit check required.