Last updated June 18 2019 at 6:05 PM

5044 Newcastle Avenue

5044 Newcastle Ave · No Longer Available
Location

5044 Newcastle Ave, Los Angeles, CA 91316
Encino

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
garage
air conditioning
fireplace
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
fireplace
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
bbq/grill
garage
Great location, South of the Blvd. in heart of Encino!! 3 Bedroom & 2 Bath plus huge den can be used as 4th bedroom with stone fireplace, bright kitchen with wood cabinet and Breakfast area, Newer hardwood floor, central AC , gardener include, indoor laundry room, big covered patio great for barbecue and relax with privacy, detached garage with long driveway to park 4 cars, big shed in backyard for storage. The property is within walking distance to shopping, entertainment and public transportation along Ventura Boulevard, close to freeway 101/405. personal references and credit check required.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 1 space/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5044 Newcastle Avenue have any available units?
5044 Newcastle Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Los Angeles, CA.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
What amenities does 5044 Newcastle Avenue have?
Some of 5044 Newcastle Avenue's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5044 Newcastle Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
5044 Newcastle Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5044 Newcastle Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 5044 Newcastle Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Los Angeles.
Does 5044 Newcastle Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 5044 Newcastle Avenue offers parking.
Does 5044 Newcastle Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 5044 Newcastle Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 5044 Newcastle Avenue have a pool?
No, 5044 Newcastle Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 5044 Newcastle Avenue have accessible units?
No, 5044 Newcastle Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 5044 Newcastle Avenue have units with dishwashers?
No, 5044 Newcastle Avenue does not have units with dishwashers.
