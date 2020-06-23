All apartments in Los Angeles
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

5044 Andasol Avenue

5044 Andasol Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

5044 Andasol Avenue, Los Angeles, CA 91316
Encino

Amenities

hardwood floors
new construction
garage
pool
hot tub
media room
Spectacular Trophy New Construction home in prime Encino "AMESTOY ESTATES" on a beautiful Cul-De-Sac Street. Quality and attention to detail is an understatment, high ceilings and open floor plan through-out. Expansive entertaining spaces including a dramatic living room with wood beams and oversized formal dining room. Gorgeous gourmet kitchen with top of the line Sub Zero and Wolf appliances opens to family room and grounds beyond. European white oak floors throughout. Luxurious Master suite with soaring ceilings and a stunning bath. State of the art media room w/ 110" , 3 car garage, your private wine cellar. Control4 Smart Home Automation. Gorgeous private yard with a sparkling pool/spa and outdoor pool house with a separate bathroom and plenty of sitting for your guests. This is a MUST SEE!!!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 3 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5044 Andasol Avenue have any available units?
5044 Andasol Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Los Angeles, CA.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
What amenities does 5044 Andasol Avenue have?
Some of 5044 Andasol Avenue's amenities include hardwood floors, new construction, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5044 Andasol Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
5044 Andasol Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5044 Andasol Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 5044 Andasol Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Los Angeles.
Does 5044 Andasol Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 5044 Andasol Avenue offers parking.
Does 5044 Andasol Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 5044 Andasol Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 5044 Andasol Avenue have a pool?
Yes, 5044 Andasol Avenue has a pool.
Does 5044 Andasol Avenue have accessible units?
No, 5044 Andasol Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 5044 Andasol Avenue have units with dishwashers?
No, 5044 Andasol Avenue does not have units with dishwashers.
