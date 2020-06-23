5044 Andasol Avenue

Amenities

Spectacular Trophy New Construction home in prime Encino "AMESTOY ESTATES" on a beautiful Cul-De-Sac Street. Quality and attention to detail is an understatment, high ceilings and open floor plan through-out. Expansive entertaining spaces including a dramatic living room with wood beams and oversized formal dining room. Gorgeous gourmet kitchen with top of the line Sub Zero and Wolf appliances opens to family room and grounds beyond. European white oak floors throughout. Luxurious Master suite with soaring ceilings and a stunning bath. State of the art media room w/ 110" , 3 car garage, your private wine cellar. Control4 Smart Home Automation. Gorgeous private yard with a sparkling pool/spa and outdoor pool house with a separate bathroom and plenty of sitting for your guests. This is a MUST SEE!!!