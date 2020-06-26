All apartments in Los Angeles
Last updated June 12 2019 at 11:49 AM

504 East RUSTIC Road

504 East Rustic Road · No Longer Available
Location

504 East Rustic Road, Los Angeles, CA 90402
Pacific Palisades

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
pool
guest suite
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
refrigerator
Property Amenities
fire pit
parking
pool
garage
guest suite
hot tub
media room
July 2019 only for rent! A collaboration by BILDEN & DISC Interiors.Here is an opportunity to live in one of the most special livable architectural houses built in the 21st Century centrally located in the Santa Monica Canyon. Tucked under several majestic oaks, this house is designed to maximize the light, view and warmth by pushing the structure to the back and one side of the irregular lot. The lower level is conceived as an open, loft-like space containing the kitchen, dining and living areas between the blocks of the garage and the guest suite and private garden at the back. Floor-to-ceiling sliding glass and steel doors open up this room to a front yard containing a pool, fire pit and grass area for day-to-day and entertaining enjoyment. There's also an outdoor dining area under the master bedroom wing that reveals the board-formed concrete retaining walls. Upstairs the bedrooms, office and media room or nursery are warm and cozy respites from the communal space below.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot, 3 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 504 East RUSTIC Road have any available units?
504 East RUSTIC Road doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Los Angeles, CA.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
What amenities does 504 East RUSTIC Road have?
Some of 504 East RUSTIC Road's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 504 East RUSTIC Road currently offering any rent specials?
504 East RUSTIC Road is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 504 East RUSTIC Road pet-friendly?
No, 504 East RUSTIC Road is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Los Angeles.
Does 504 East RUSTIC Road offer parking?
Yes, 504 East RUSTIC Road offers parking.
Does 504 East RUSTIC Road have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 504 East RUSTIC Road offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 504 East RUSTIC Road have a pool?
Yes, 504 East RUSTIC Road has a pool.
Does 504 East RUSTIC Road have accessible units?
No, 504 East RUSTIC Road does not have accessible units.
Does 504 East RUSTIC Road have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 504 East RUSTIC Road has units with dishwashers.
