504 East RUSTIC Road

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace in unit laundry patio / balcony refrigerator Property Amenities fire pit parking pool garage guest suite hot tub media room

July 2019 only for rent! A collaboration by BILDEN & DISC Interiors.Here is an opportunity to live in one of the most special livable architectural houses built in the 21st Century centrally located in the Santa Monica Canyon. Tucked under several majestic oaks, this house is designed to maximize the light, view and warmth by pushing the structure to the back and one side of the irregular lot. The lower level is conceived as an open, loft-like space containing the kitchen, dining and living areas between the blocks of the garage and the guest suite and private garden at the back. Floor-to-ceiling sliding glass and steel doors open up this room to a front yard containing a pool, fire pit and grass area for day-to-day and entertaining enjoyment. There's also an outdoor dining area under the master bedroom wing that reveals the board-formed concrete retaining walls. Upstairs the bedrooms, office and media room or nursery are warm and cozy respites from the communal space below.