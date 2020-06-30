All apartments in Los Angeles
Last updated April 4 2020 at 5:02 AM

5038 O Sullivan Drive

5038 O Sullivan Drive · No Longer Available
Location

5038 O Sullivan Drive, Los Angeles, CA 90032
LA-32

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
new construction
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
walk in closets
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
garage
new construction
New Built with Views Available in University Hills Cal State LA! - 2016 New Construction located on top of University Hills, walking distance to Cal State LA! Incredible views of LA from your balcony and street. This 4 bedroom, 3.5 bath home features hardwood floors throughout and spacious bedrooms. Enjoy a formal dining room and 2 car covered garage with driveway and lots of street parking. Large deck and renovated kitchen on first floor. Washer & Dryer in garage and central AC/Heat. Lower level includes to large master suites equipped with jacuzzi tub, standing shower, walk in closet, and private balcony. Lots of natural light and recessed lighting. Close location to major freeways.

(RLNE5617274)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5038 O Sullivan Drive have any available units?
5038 O Sullivan Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Los Angeles, CA.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
What amenities does 5038 O Sullivan Drive have?
Some of 5038 O Sullivan Drive's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5038 O Sullivan Drive currently offering any rent specials?
5038 O Sullivan Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5038 O Sullivan Drive pet-friendly?
No, 5038 O Sullivan Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Los Angeles.
Does 5038 O Sullivan Drive offer parking?
Yes, 5038 O Sullivan Drive offers parking.
Does 5038 O Sullivan Drive have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 5038 O Sullivan Drive offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 5038 O Sullivan Drive have a pool?
No, 5038 O Sullivan Drive does not have a pool.
Does 5038 O Sullivan Drive have accessible units?
No, 5038 O Sullivan Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 5038 O Sullivan Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 5038 O Sullivan Drive does not have units with dishwashers.

