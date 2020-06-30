5038 O Sullivan Drive

Amenities

New Built with Views Available in University Hills Cal State LA! - 2016 New Construction located on top of University Hills, walking distance to Cal State LA! Incredible views of LA from your balcony and street. This 4 bedroom, 3.5 bath home features hardwood floors throughout and spacious bedrooms. Enjoy a formal dining room and 2 car covered garage with driveway and lots of street parking. Large deck and renovated kitchen on first floor. Washer & Dryer in garage and central AC/Heat. Lower level includes to large master suites equipped with jacuzzi tub, standing shower, walk in closet, and private balcony. Lots of natural light and recessed lighting. Close location to major freeways.



