5029 Lindley Avenue

Unit Amenities patio / balcony recently renovated Property Amenities parking hot tub

Wonderful south of the boulevard location! Highlighted with grand open living spaces, gleaming stone floors and loads of natural light. Featuring updated cooks kitchen with customized cabinetry, grand living room, expansive dining area and separate family retreat. Encompassing three spacious bedroom that include spectacular master suite with dual closets, room for sitting area, direct rear yard access and spa styled bath with marble finishes, double sink vanity, separate shower and over-sized step up tub. Enjoy the entertainers rear yard with grand patio area, surrounded by walls of green and mature shade trees. Just a short stroll to boulevard shops and restaurants in a premier neighborhood you will love to call home!