Last updated September 3 2019 at 11:42 PM

5029 Lindley Avenue

5029 Lindley Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

5029 Lindley Avenue, Los Angeles, CA 91356
Tarzana

Amenities

patio / balcony
parking
recently renovated
hot tub
Unit Amenities
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
hot tub
Wonderful south of the boulevard location! Highlighted with grand open living spaces, gleaming stone floors and loads of natural light. Featuring updated cooks kitchen with customized cabinetry, grand living room, expansive dining area and separate family retreat. Encompassing three spacious bedroom that include spectacular master suite with dual closets, room for sitting area, direct rear yard access and spa styled bath with marble finishes, double sink vanity, separate shower and over-sized step up tub. Enjoy the entertainers rear yard with grand patio area, surrounded by walls of green and mature shade trees. Just a short stroll to boulevard shops and restaurants in a premier neighborhood you will love to call home!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot, 1 space/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5029 Lindley Avenue have any available units?
5029 Lindley Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Los Angeles, CA.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
What amenities does 5029 Lindley Avenue have?
Some of 5029 Lindley Avenue's amenities include patio / balcony, parking, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5029 Lindley Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
5029 Lindley Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5029 Lindley Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 5029 Lindley Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Los Angeles.
Does 5029 Lindley Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 5029 Lindley Avenue offers parking.
Does 5029 Lindley Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 5029 Lindley Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 5029 Lindley Avenue have a pool?
No, 5029 Lindley Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 5029 Lindley Avenue have accessible units?
No, 5029 Lindley Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 5029 Lindley Avenue have units with dishwashers?
No, 5029 Lindley Avenue does not have units with dishwashers.
