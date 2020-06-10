All apartments in Los Angeles
Last updated May 14 2020 at 10:47 AM

5023 Stratford Road

5023 Stratford Road · (323) 401-4685
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

5023 Stratford Road, Los Angeles, CA 90042
Highland Park

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

2 Bedrooms

Unit 2 Bed · Avail. now

$2,200

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 750 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
hardwood floors
garage
recently renovated
air conditioning
ceiling fan
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
ceiling fan
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
garage
2bed 1bath 750 sq ft rear unit of duplex for rent in highly popular neighborhood of Highland Park! Enjoy this bright home with laminate wood flooring, A/C & heater, additional ceiling fans, new paint, new kitchen counter, sink, and faucet, and spacious back yard. Also includes washer & dryer, with stove & fridge to be installed prior to move-in, and optional one-car garage - useful for vehicle or storage. Walking distance to very happening York Blvd at Ave 50 with hip and convenient eateries, shops, bars, boutiques, and more! True L.A. lifestyle right outside your doorstep.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5023 Stratford Road have any available units?
5023 Stratford Road has a unit available for $2,200 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
What amenities does 5023 Stratford Road have?
Some of 5023 Stratford Road's amenities include in unit laundry, hardwood floors, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5023 Stratford Road currently offering any rent specials?
5023 Stratford Road isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5023 Stratford Road pet-friendly?
No, 5023 Stratford Road is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Los Angeles.
Does 5023 Stratford Road offer parking?
Yes, 5023 Stratford Road does offer parking.
Does 5023 Stratford Road have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 5023 Stratford Road offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 5023 Stratford Road have a pool?
No, 5023 Stratford Road does not have a pool.
Does 5023 Stratford Road have accessible units?
No, 5023 Stratford Road does not have accessible units.
Does 5023 Stratford Road have units with dishwashers?
No, 5023 Stratford Road does not have units with dishwashers.
