5023 Stratford Road

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning ceiling fan hardwood floors in unit laundry range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities parking garage

2bed 1bath 750 sq ft rear unit of duplex for rent in highly popular neighborhood of Highland Park! Enjoy this bright home with laminate wood flooring, A/C & heater, additional ceiling fans, new paint, new kitchen counter, sink, and faucet, and spacious back yard. Also includes washer & dryer, with stove & fridge to be installed prior to move-in, and optional one-car garage - useful for vehicle or storage. Walking distance to very happening York Blvd at Ave 50 with hip and convenient eateries, shops, bars, boutiques, and more! True L.A. lifestyle right outside your doorstep.