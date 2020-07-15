5014 Melrose Ave

Amenities

on-site laundry ceiling fan some paid utils range refrigerator

Unit Amenities ceiling fan range refrigerator Property Amenities on-site laundry

Cozy Bachelor Studio Apartment In Hollywood - Property Id: 203979



GREAT VIEW!!! Beautiful view of the Hollywood sign at your window.

Beautiful Modern Floors

laundry facility on site

Controlled access to building

New shaker style kitchenette with new stove tops, refrigerator

kitchen sink

Huge windows, exposed brick

Ceiling fan

Brand New window blinds

Utilities paid : water, gas, electricity, trash & on call maintenance

Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/203979

Property Id 203979



No Pets Allowed



(RLNE5464560)