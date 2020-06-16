501 North DETROIT Street

Amenities

Located in one of the most walkable neighborhoods in Los Angeles, you will find a preserved and unmarred 1932 Spanish with a convenient 1,456 sqft. floor-plan and 2 car garage. Providing 3 wide bedrooms, 1.5 bathrooms, freshly laid coffee brown hardwoods, top-tier appliances, double Viking ovens, beamed ceilings, a cozy fireplace and a grand window providing the perfect amount of natural sunlight. During the evening you can join loved ones in your secluded patio for a romantic dinner and soft conversation. The secured patio is also a fantastic spot for pets or children to safely enjoy playtime. Located less than a 5-minute car ride from some of LA's finest dining, entertainment and shopping plus a handy 2 block walk from Sprouts grocery store. 501 N. Detroit is truly the delightful hybrid of being engulfed in a quiet neighborhood but moments away from the pulse of the city.