Last updated April 6 2019 at 9:43 AM

501 North DETROIT Street

501 North Detroit Street · No Longer Available
Location

501 North Detroit Street, Los Angeles, CA 90036
Mid-City West

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
fireplace
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
ice maker
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
Located in one of the most walkable neighborhoods in Los Angeles, you will find a preserved and unmarred 1932 Spanish with a convenient 1,456 sqft. floor-plan and 2 car garage. Providing 3 wide bedrooms, 1.5 bathrooms, freshly laid coffee brown hardwoods, top-tier appliances, double Viking ovens, beamed ceilings, a cozy fireplace and a grand window providing the perfect amount of natural sunlight. During the evening you can join loved ones in your secluded patio for a romantic dinner and soft conversation. The secured patio is also a fantastic spot for pets or children to safely enjoy playtime. Located less than a 5-minute car ride from some of LA's finest dining, entertainment and shopping plus a handy 2 block walk from Sprouts grocery store. 501 N. Detroit is truly the delightful hybrid of being engulfed in a quiet neighborhood but moments away from the pulse of the city.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 501 North DETROIT Street have any available units?
501 North DETROIT Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Los Angeles, CA.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
What amenities does 501 North DETROIT Street have?
Some of 501 North DETROIT Street's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 501 North DETROIT Street currently offering any rent specials?
501 North DETROIT Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 501 North DETROIT Street pet-friendly?
Yes, 501 North DETROIT Street is pet friendly.
Does 501 North DETROIT Street offer parking?
Yes, 501 North DETROIT Street offers parking.
Does 501 North DETROIT Street have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 501 North DETROIT Street offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 501 North DETROIT Street have a pool?
No, 501 North DETROIT Street does not have a pool.
Does 501 North DETROIT Street have accessible units?
No, 501 North DETROIT Street does not have accessible units.
Does 501 North DETROIT Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 501 North DETROIT Street has units with dishwashers.
