5009 Woodman Ave Apt 106

in unit laundry pet friendly parking pool furnished

Unit Amenities furnished in unit laundry Property Amenities parking pool cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

Sherman Oaks 2 bedroom 2 bath condo in Fashion District-lease only through Aug 10, 2019 -

Check out this beautiful, fully furnished, Addison Place Community 2 bedroom 2 bath condo in Sherman Oaks famous Fashion District, only short drive or an approximate 8 minute walk to the Westfield Mall. The building is highly secured. There is street parking, a community pool, over 1200 square feet of amazing furnishings and 2 included parking spaces. Utilities are included-and indoor washer/dryer. This is a short term lease from January 23 (ish)-2019 to August 10th(ish), 2019, and that's why there is a great discount.



To qualify, the tenant should drive by the property. And should earn 3 times the rent in income, 4 times the rent in checking/savings and have at least a 650 fico score. There is a $3 per month wire transfer fee when the rent is paid and a one time $39 nonrefundable fee should you then wish to apply for a credit and background check. No smoking. Rental Insurance required. One pet will be considered subject to hoa rules with extra deposit.



