All apartments in Los Angeles
Find more places like 5009 Woodman Ave Apt 106.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Los Angeles, CA
/
5009 Woodman Ave Apt 106
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

5009 Woodman Ave Apt 106

5009 Woodman Avenue · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Los Angeles
See all
Sherman Oaks
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

5009 Woodman Avenue, Los Angeles, CA 91423
Sherman Oaks

Amenities

in unit laundry
pet friendly
parking
pool
furnished
Unit Amenities
furnished
in unit laundry
Property Amenities
parking
pool
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Sherman Oaks 2 bedroom 2 bath condo in Fashion District-lease only through Aug 10, 2019 -
Check out this beautiful, fully furnished, Addison Place Community 2 bedroom 2 bath condo in Sherman Oaks famous Fashion District, only short drive or an approximate 8 minute walk to the Westfield Mall. The building is highly secured. There is street parking, a community pool, over 1200 square feet of amazing furnishings and 2 included parking spaces. Utilities are included-and indoor washer/dryer. This is a short term lease from January 23 (ish)-2019 to August 10th(ish), 2019, and that's why there is a great discount.

To qualify, the tenant should drive by the property. And should earn 3 times the rent in income, 4 times the rent in checking/savings and have at least a 650 fico score. There is a $3 per month wire transfer fee when the rent is paid and a one time $39 nonrefundable fee should you then wish to apply for a credit and background check. No smoking. Rental Insurance required. One pet will be considered subject to hoa rules with extra deposit.

(RLNE3793997)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5009 Woodman Ave Apt 106 have any available units?
5009 Woodman Ave Apt 106 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Los Angeles, CA.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
What amenities does 5009 Woodman Ave Apt 106 have?
Some of 5009 Woodman Ave Apt 106's amenities include in unit laundry, pet friendly, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5009 Woodman Ave Apt 106 currently offering any rent specials?
5009 Woodman Ave Apt 106 isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5009 Woodman Ave Apt 106 pet-friendly?
Yes, 5009 Woodman Ave Apt 106 is pet friendly.
Does 5009 Woodman Ave Apt 106 offer parking?
Yes, 5009 Woodman Ave Apt 106 does offer parking.
Does 5009 Woodman Ave Apt 106 have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 5009 Woodman Ave Apt 106 offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 5009 Woodman Ave Apt 106 have a pool?
Yes, 5009 Woodman Ave Apt 106 has a pool.
Does 5009 Woodman Ave Apt 106 have accessible units?
No, 5009 Woodman Ave Apt 106 does not have accessible units.
Does 5009 Woodman Ave Apt 106 have units with dishwashers?
No, 5009 Woodman Ave Apt 106 does not have units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
How Much Should I Spend on Rent?
How to Get Your Security Deposit Refunded
Best Cities for Families 2019
How to Spot and Avoid Rental Scams
Change of Address Checklist: Everyone to Notify
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Hikari
375 E 2nd St
Los Angeles, CA 90012
AVA Toluca Hills
3600 Barham Blvd
Los Angeles, CA 90068
Orsini
505 N Figueroa St
Los Angeles, CA 90012
NoVa Townhomes
8761 De Soto Avenue
Los Angeles, CA 91304
Lincoln Place Apartment Homes
1050 Frederick St
Los Angeles, CA 90291
Savoy West Apartments
7270 Franklin Ave
Los Angeles, CA 90046
The Highland at Sherman Oaks
4355 Sepulveda Blvd
Los Angeles, CA 91403
Medici
725 S Bixel St
Los Angeles, CA 90017

Similar Pages

Los Angeles 1 BedroomsLos Angeles 2 Bedrooms
Los Angeles Apartments with ParkingLos Angeles Pet Friendly Places
Los Angeles Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Long Beach, CAAnaheim, CASanta Clarita, CASanta Ana, CA
Irvine, CAPasadena, CAGlendale, CAHuntington Beach, CA
Fullerton, CASanta Monica, CACosta Mesa, CAOrange, CA

Nearby Neighborhoods

North HollywoodDowntown Los AngelesWilshire Center Koreatown
Woodland Hills Warner CenterMarina Del ReySherman Oaks
NorthridgeHollywood

Apartments Near Colleges

University of California-Los AngelesLos Angeles Harbor College
Los Angeles Trade Technical CollegeLos Angeles Valley College
Los Angeles City College