All apartments in Los Angeles
Find more places like 5005 PACIFIC Avenue.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Los Angeles, CA
/
5005 PACIFIC Avenue
Last updated December 14 2019 at 7:33 AM

5005 PACIFIC Avenue

5005 Pacific Avenue · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Los Angeles
See all
Venice
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

5005 Pacific Avenue, Los Angeles, CA 90292
Venice

Amenities

in unit laundry
dishwasher
recently renovated
stainless steel
range
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
in unit laundry
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
**Available December 1st**Extensively renovated 2-bedroom, 1.5-bathroom condo ideally situated on the coveted Silver Strand. Upgrades include new flooring throughout, new blinds, new front and back doors new kitchen and bathroom cabinets, & new plumbing fixtures throughout. The updated kitchen boasts stainless steel appliances, quartz countertops, & recessed lighting. Upstairs offers both ample sized bedrooms with plenty of closet space. Unit also includes in-unit laundry. Prestigious Silicon Beach location walking distance to many restaurants, shops, Marina/Venice pier & easy access to the Marina, Abbot Kinney.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 1 space/unit, assigned.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5005 PACIFIC Avenue have any available units?
5005 PACIFIC Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Los Angeles, CA.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
What amenities does 5005 PACIFIC Avenue have?
Some of 5005 PACIFIC Avenue's amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5005 PACIFIC Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
5005 PACIFIC Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5005 PACIFIC Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 5005 PACIFIC Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Los Angeles.
Does 5005 PACIFIC Avenue offer parking?
No, 5005 PACIFIC Avenue does not offer parking.
Does 5005 PACIFIC Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 5005 PACIFIC Avenue offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 5005 PACIFIC Avenue have a pool?
No, 5005 PACIFIC Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 5005 PACIFIC Avenue have accessible units?
No, 5005 PACIFIC Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 5005 PACIFIC Avenue have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 5005 PACIFIC Avenue has units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 1 space/unit, assigned.
Helpful Articles
7 Amenities That Will Make You Want to Rent Forever
Tips for Apartment Hunting with a Significant Other
How to Get Your Security Deposit Refunded
Rental References for Your Apartment Application. Who to Select?
Pamper Your Pup With These Great Apartment Pet Amenities
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

957 Wilcox Avenue
957 Wilcox Avenue
Los Angeles, CA 90038
Palazzo West
6220 West 3rd Street
Los Angeles, CA 90036
Summit At Warner Center
22219 Summit Vue Ln
Los Angeles, CA 91367
Savoy West Apartments
7270 Franklin Ave
Los Angeles, CA 90046
Weddington
11058 Chandler Boulevard
Los Angeles, CA 91601
Carlton Canyon Apartments
5826 Carlton Way
Los Angeles, CA 90028
Westmoreland Lofts
201 North Westmoreland Avenue
Los Angeles, CA 90004
501 Mariposa
501 South Mariposa Avenue
Los Angeles, CA 90020

Similar Pages

Los Angeles 1 BedroomsLos Angeles 2 Bedrooms
Los Angeles Apartments with ParkingLos Angeles Pet Friendly Places
Los Angeles Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Long Beach, CAAnaheim, CASanta Clarita, CASanta Ana, CA
Irvine, CAPasadena, CAGlendale, CAHuntington Beach, CA
Fullerton, CASanta Monica, CACosta Mesa, CAOrange, CA

Nearby Neighborhoods

North HollywoodDowntown Los AngelesWilshire Center Koreatown
Woodland Hills Warner CenterMarina Del ReySherman Oaks
NorthridgeHollywood

Apartments Near Colleges

University of California-Los AngelesLos Angeles Harbor College
Los Angeles Trade Technical CollegeLos Angeles Valley College
Los Angeles City College