5005 PACIFIC Avenue

**Available December 1st**Extensively renovated 2-bedroom, 1.5-bathroom condo ideally situated on the coveted Silver Strand. Upgrades include new flooring throughout, new blinds, new front and back doors new kitchen and bathroom cabinets, & new plumbing fixtures throughout. The updated kitchen boasts stainless steel appliances, quartz countertops, & recessed lighting. Upstairs offers both ample sized bedrooms with plenty of closet space. Unit also includes in-unit laundry. Prestigious Silicon Beach location walking distance to many restaurants, shops, Marina/Venice pier & easy access to the Marina, Abbot Kinney.