Last updated January 30 2020 at 11:41 AM

5003 Haskell Avenue

5003 Haskell Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

5003 Haskell Avenue, Los Angeles, CA 91436
Encino

Amenities

in unit laundry
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
ice maker
in unit laundry
microwave
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
garage
Offering this stunning Mediterranean situated in one of the most desirable Encino neighborhoods. Upgrades include new hardwood floors throughout, new interior paint, new microwave and wine fridge, new window treatments, and new Washer/Dryer. Entrance opens up to the grand Living Room with soaring vaulted ceilings, cozy fireplace, and is flooded with copious amounts of natural light. Formal Dining Room is located off of the Kitchen. Kitchen features stainless steel appliances, granite countertops, and plenty of cabinet space for optimal storage. The open floor plan seamlessly transitions to an adjacent spacious Family Room equipped with an elegant fireplace. Conveniently located on the main level is the downstairs Bedroom and Laundry Room. Upstairs is the spacious Master Bedroom featuring two walk-in custom closets. En-suite Master Bathroom boasts two separate vanities and a relaxing jacuzzi tub with a view of the see-through fireplace. Three more bedrooms are located upstairs, two of which have an en-suite Bathroom. Private Backyard features brand new landscaping throughout and is full of mature plants, trees, and greenery. Two-car garage with updated hardware is located conveniently off of the Laundry Room. HVAC system recently serviced. Located nearby the prestigious Hesby Oaks Charter Elementary School and minutes away from the 101 and 405 freeways, The Sherman Oaks Galleria, and the finest restaurants, shops, and nightlife that Encino and Sherman Oaks have to offer.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5003 Haskell Avenue have any available units?
5003 Haskell Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Los Angeles, CA.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
What amenities does 5003 Haskell Avenue have?
Some of 5003 Haskell Avenue's amenities include in unit laundry, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5003 Haskell Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
5003 Haskell Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5003 Haskell Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 5003 Haskell Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Los Angeles.
Does 5003 Haskell Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 5003 Haskell Avenue offers parking.
Does 5003 Haskell Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 5003 Haskell Avenue offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 5003 Haskell Avenue have a pool?
No, 5003 Haskell Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 5003 Haskell Avenue have accessible units?
No, 5003 Haskell Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 5003 Haskell Avenue have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 5003 Haskell Avenue has units with dishwashers.

