5003 Haskell Avenue

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher fireplace granite counters hardwood floors ice maker in unit laundry microwave refrigerator recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities on-site laundry parking garage

Offering this stunning Mediterranean situated in one of the most desirable Encino neighborhoods. Upgrades include new hardwood floors throughout, new interior paint, new microwave and wine fridge, new window treatments, and new Washer/Dryer. Entrance opens up to the grand Living Room with soaring vaulted ceilings, cozy fireplace, and is flooded with copious amounts of natural light. Formal Dining Room is located off of the Kitchen. Kitchen features stainless steel appliances, granite countertops, and plenty of cabinet space for optimal storage. The open floor plan seamlessly transitions to an adjacent spacious Family Room equipped with an elegant fireplace. Conveniently located on the main level is the downstairs Bedroom and Laundry Room. Upstairs is the spacious Master Bedroom featuring two walk-in custom closets. En-suite Master Bathroom boasts two separate vanities and a relaxing jacuzzi tub with a view of the see-through fireplace. Three more bedrooms are located upstairs, two of which have an en-suite Bathroom. Private Backyard features brand new landscaping throughout and is full of mature plants, trees, and greenery. Two-car garage with updated hardware is located conveniently off of the Laundry Room. HVAC system recently serviced. Located nearby the prestigious Hesby Oaks Charter Elementary School and minutes away from the 101 and 405 freeways, The Sherman Oaks Galleria, and the finest restaurants, shops, and nightlife that Encino and Sherman Oaks have to offer.