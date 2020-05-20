5001 Amigo Avenue

Amenities
Wow...a "South of Blvd" lease opportunity not to be missed! Sprawling stylishly designed single level of nearly 3,600 sq. ft. Smooth stucco, circular drive & custom entry door create a dazzling first impression. Inside, this light & bright showplace will leave you breathless. Walls of glass invite warm natural light to flow. Mesmerizing Italian tile floors will impress. Spectacular open Living & Family room segregated by an amazing dual-sided fireside will accommodate hundreds of your closest friends & their friends too! Dazzling Kitchen affords a center-island adorned with exquisite marble, custom soft-close cabinetry, quality stainless steel appliances & an extraordinary backsplash illuminated by a selection of colors. Incredible Master suite offers a walk-in & sensational bath w/soothing soaking tub & shower w/body sprays & rain-head. Four additional spacious bedrooms will keep all the kids happy & maybe even leave one left over for an office. Outside, the excitement continues. Resort-like rear grounds deliver a massive covered arena to dine/entertain & a fenced pool & spa that inspires good times. All this & it’s located within walking distance to the Blvd on one of the more cherished streets in Tarzana. Over a dozen security cameras & great schools too! Beg all you want..it’s not for sale, however you can still reside in this dream!