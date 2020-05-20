5001 Amigo Avenue

Amenities

Unit Amenities bathtub dishwasher microwave oven range refrigerator stainless steel Property Amenities pool hot tub

Wow...a "South of Blvd" lease opportunity not to be missed! Sprawling stylishly designed single level of nearly 3,600 sq. ft. Smooth stucco, circular drive & custom entry door create a dazzling first impression. Inside, this light & bright showplace will leave you breathless. Walls of glass invite warm natural light to flow. Mesmerizing Italian tile floors will impress. Spectacular open Living & Family room segregated by an amazing dual-sided fireside will accommodate hundreds of your closest friends & their friends too! Dazzling Kitchen affords a center-island adorned with exquisite marble, custom soft-close cabinetry, quality stainless steel appliances & an extraordinary backsplash illuminated by a selection of colors. Incredible Master suite offers a walk-in & sensational bath w/soothing soaking tub & shower w/body sprays & rain-head. Four additional spacious bedrooms will keep all the kids happy & maybe even leave one left over for an office. Outside, the excitement continues. Resort-like rear grounds deliver a massive covered arena to dine/entertain & a fenced pool & spa that inspires good times. All this & it’s located within walking distance to the Blvd on one of the more cherished streets in Tarzana. Over a dozen security cameras & great schools too! Beg all you want..it’s not for sale, however you can still reside in this dream!