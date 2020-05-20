All apartments in Los Angeles
5001 Amigo Avenue
Last updated April 16 2019 at 6:05 AM

5001 Amigo Avenue

5001 Amigo Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

5001 Amigo Avenue, Los Angeles, CA 91356
Tarzana

Amenities

dishwasher
stainless steel
pool
hot tub
microwave
bathtub
Unit Amenities
bathtub
dishwasher
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
stainless steel
Property Amenities
pool
hot tub
Wow...a "South of Blvd" lease opportunity not to be missed! Sprawling stylishly designed single level of nearly 3,600 sq. ft. Smooth stucco, circular drive & custom entry door create a dazzling first impression. Inside, this light & bright showplace will leave you breathless. Walls of glass invite warm natural light to flow. Mesmerizing Italian tile floors will impress. Spectacular open Living & Family room segregated by an amazing dual-sided fireside will accommodate hundreds of your closest friends & their friends too! Dazzling Kitchen affords a center-island adorned with exquisite marble, custom soft-close cabinetry, quality stainless steel appliances & an extraordinary backsplash illuminated by a selection of colors. Incredible Master suite offers a walk-in & sensational bath w/soothing soaking tub & shower w/body sprays & rain-head. Four additional spacious bedrooms will keep all the kids happy & maybe even leave one left over for an office. Outside, the excitement continues. Resort-like rear grounds deliver a massive covered arena to dine/entertain & a fenced pool & spa that inspires good times. All this & it’s located within walking distance to the Blvd on one of the more cherished streets in Tarzana. Over a dozen security cameras & great schools too! Beg all you want..it’s not for sale, however you can still reside in this dream!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5001 Amigo Avenue have any available units?
5001 Amigo Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Los Angeles, CA.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
What amenities does 5001 Amigo Avenue have?
Some of 5001 Amigo Avenue's amenities include dishwasher, stainless steel, and pool. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5001 Amigo Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
5001 Amigo Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5001 Amigo Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 5001 Amigo Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Los Angeles.
Does 5001 Amigo Avenue offer parking?
No, 5001 Amigo Avenue does not offer parking.
Does 5001 Amigo Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 5001 Amigo Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 5001 Amigo Avenue have a pool?
Yes, 5001 Amigo Avenue has a pool.
Does 5001 Amigo Avenue have accessible units?
No, 5001 Amigo Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 5001 Amigo Avenue have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 5001 Amigo Avenue has units with dishwashers.
