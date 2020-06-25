500 MOLINO Street

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave range Property Amenities elevator pool

Uber Chic completely remodel loft... No detail has been left undone. Housed in the unique Molino Lofts, top floor - corner unitloft with unique layout and two walls of 8 large windows with custom made Hunter Douglas blinds. Only loft at Molino with Downtownviews. Pride of ownership all around. The loft features brick walls, open beam sand blasted wood ceilings, industrial details like AC ducting,custom-installed Nora low-voltage track lighting and Ingo Maurer light fixtures, dimmers all throughout. 5-inch walnut wood floors withconcrete accents, custom built storage with plenty of space as well as storage in the laundry area, separate LG front loading washer anddryer. Bathroom with slate tile, and Kohler and Duravit fixtures. Custom-made kitchen in walnut, including Dekton counter tops, high-endKitchen-maid and Bosh appliances, microwave drawer and wine cooler