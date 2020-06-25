All apartments in Los Angeles
Find more places like 500 MOLINO Street.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Los Angeles, CA
/
500 MOLINO Street
Last updated January 3 2020 at 3:08 PM

500 MOLINO Street

500 Molino Street · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Los Angeles
See all
Historic Cultural
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

500 Molino Street, Los Angeles, CA 90013
Historic Cultural

Amenities

in unit laundry
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pool
air conditioning
elevator
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
range
Property Amenities
elevator
pool
Uber Chic completely remodel loft... No detail has been left undone. Housed in the unique Molino Lofts, top floor - corner unitloft with unique layout and two walls of 8 large windows with custom made Hunter Douglas blinds. Only loft at Molino with Downtownviews. Pride of ownership all around. The loft features brick walls, open beam sand blasted wood ceilings, industrial details like AC ducting,custom-installed Nora low-voltage track lighting and Ingo Maurer light fixtures, dimmers all throughout. 5-inch walnut wood floors withconcrete accents, custom built storage with plenty of space as well as storage in the laundry area, separate LG front loading washer anddryer. Bathroom with slate tile, and Kohler and Duravit fixtures. Custom-made kitchen in walnut, including Dekton counter tops, high-endKitchen-maid and Bosh appliances, microwave drawer and wine cooler

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 1 space/unit, assigned.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 500 MOLINO Street have any available units?
500 MOLINO Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Los Angeles, CA.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
What amenities does 500 MOLINO Street have?
Some of 500 MOLINO Street's amenities include in unit laundry, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 500 MOLINO Street currently offering any rent specials?
500 MOLINO Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 500 MOLINO Street pet-friendly?
No, 500 MOLINO Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Los Angeles.
Does 500 MOLINO Street offer parking?
No, 500 MOLINO Street does not offer parking.
Does 500 MOLINO Street have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 500 MOLINO Street offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 500 MOLINO Street have a pool?
Yes, 500 MOLINO Street has a pool.
Does 500 MOLINO Street have accessible units?
No, 500 MOLINO Street does not have accessible units.
Does 500 MOLINO Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 500 MOLINO Street has units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
How Much Should I Spend on Rent?
9 Tips to Get Cheaper Rent
When is the Best Time to Rent an Apartment?
Tips for Finding an Apartment in One Week
How to Get Your Security Deposit Refunded
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Astoria Mountain View
14067 W Astoria St
Los Angeles, CA 91342
Hampshire Place
501 S New Hampshire Ave
Los Angeles, CA 90020
Summerview Beach Resort Luxury Apartments
15353 Weddington St
Los Angeles, CA 91411
8th and Hope
801 S Hope St
Los Angeles, CA 90017
Piero
616 St Paul Ave
Los Angeles, CA 90017
The Flats on Addison
14340 and 14350 Addison St
Los Angeles, CA 91423
Eastway
8740 La Tijera Boulevard
Los Angeles, CA 90045
Altitude Apartments
5900 Center Dr
Los Angeles, CA 90045

Similar Pages

Los Angeles 1 BedroomsLos Angeles 2 Bedrooms
Los Angeles Apartments with ParkingLos Angeles Pet Friendly Places
Los Angeles Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Long Beach, CAAnaheim, CASanta Clarita, CASanta Ana, CA
Irvine, CAPasadena, CAGlendale, CAHuntington Beach, CA
Fullerton, CASanta Monica, CACosta Mesa, CAOrange, CA

Nearby Neighborhoods

North HollywoodDowntown Los AngelesWilshire Center Koreatown
Woodland Hills Warner CenterMarina Del ReySherman Oaks
NorthridgeHollywood

Apartments Near Colleges

University of California-Los AngelesLos Angeles Harbor College
Los Angeles Trade Technical CollegeLos Angeles Valley College
Los Angeles City College