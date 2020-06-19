4965 Queen Florence Lane

Amenities

No location could be more ideal than on Queen Florence Lane in Woodland Hills-South, and only a stone’s throw from all of the community’s vast amenities. As you drive through the 3 cars mechanics garage and into the huge courtyard and begin to approach the residence, the spectacular setting will take your breath away. It only takes a moment to realize you have just driven into a luxurious private oasis, with the ultimate in privacy, exclusivity and tranquility. You and your guests will enjoy the spectacular entertainer's backyard, custom oversized pool, Al-Fresco dining, custom barbecue station, and romantic sitting areas that are seemingly everywhere. The interior is of architectural splendor, with crisp lines, soaring living space, an impeccable gourmet chef’s kitchen, movie theatre, game room, grand formal dining room, mother in law suite, custom cabinetry, and expensive finishes throughout. This property truly has it all. The oversized Master Wing boasts a large balconies, spacious relaxation area, a grand walk-in closet, soaking tub, and so much more. No detail has been overlooked in this very special one-of-a-kind estate.