/
Los Angeles, CA
/
4965 Queen Florence Lane
Last updated May 24 2020 at 2:54 PM

4965 Queen Florence Lane

4965 Queen Florence Lane · No Longer Available
Location

4965 Queen Florence Lane, Los Angeles, CA 91364
Woodland Hills-Warner Center

Amenities

patio / balcony
garage
walk in closets
pool
game room
media room
Unit Amenities
bathtub
patio / balcony
walk in closets
Property Amenities
courtyard
game room
parking
pool
bbq/grill
garage
media room
No location could be more ideal than on Queen Florence Lane in Woodland Hills-South, and only a stone’s throw from all of the community’s vast amenities. As you drive through the 3 cars mechanics garage and into the huge courtyard and begin to approach the residence, the spectacular setting will take your breath away. It only takes a moment to realize you have just driven into a luxurious private oasis, with the ultimate in privacy, exclusivity and tranquility. You and your guests will enjoy the spectacular entertainer's backyard, custom oversized pool, Al-Fresco dining, custom barbecue station, and romantic sitting areas that are seemingly everywhere. The interior is of architectural splendor, with crisp lines, soaring living space, an impeccable gourmet chef’s kitchen, movie theatre, game room, grand formal dining room, mother in law suite, custom cabinetry, and expensive finishes throughout. This property truly has it all. The oversized Master Wing boasts a large balconies, spacious relaxation area, a grand walk-in closet, soaking tub, and so much more. No detail has been overlooked in this very special one-of-a-kind estate.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4965 Queen Florence Lane have any available units?
4965 Queen Florence Lane doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Los Angeles, CA.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
What amenities does 4965 Queen Florence Lane have?
Some of 4965 Queen Florence Lane's amenities include patio / balcony, garage, and walk in closets. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4965 Queen Florence Lane currently offering any rent specials?
4965 Queen Florence Lane is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4965 Queen Florence Lane pet-friendly?
No, 4965 Queen Florence Lane is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Los Angeles.
Does 4965 Queen Florence Lane offer parking?
Yes, 4965 Queen Florence Lane offers parking.
Does 4965 Queen Florence Lane have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4965 Queen Florence Lane does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4965 Queen Florence Lane have a pool?
Yes, 4965 Queen Florence Lane has a pool.
Does 4965 Queen Florence Lane have accessible units?
No, 4965 Queen Florence Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 4965 Queen Florence Lane have units with dishwashers?
No, 4965 Queen Florence Lane does not have units with dishwashers.
