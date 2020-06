Amenities

hardwood floors recently renovated fireplace courtyard microwave

Unit Amenities fireplace hardwood floors microwave recently renovated Property Amenities courtyard

Wow! Fabulous Find .... Gorgeous Single Story Home in Encino! Lovingly renovated with only the finest materials, this beautiful home has quality finishes throughout. Wood floors, gourmet kitchen, indoor laundry with lots of storage, custom cabinetry throughout.Great curb appeal with charming courtyard entry. Wonderful location in charming neighborhood walking distance to shops and restaurants. Hurry ... make this your home in Encino.