4959 Dobkin Avenue

Amenities

hardwood floors new construction walk in closets pool hot tub range

Unit Amenities hardwood floors range refrigerator walk in closets Property Amenities pool hot tub new construction

Luxurious Contemporary/Modern, Four bedroom, four bath, new construction home (1 wall remodel) just completed in late 2018. Stunning in every way. Magnificent open concept floor plan with vaulted ceilings and hardwood flooring throughout. All bedrooms are ensuite! Designer touches from end to end, including Fleetwood hidden threshold door systems that blend the indoor and outdoor living areas together. Gorgeous living and dining room one story. Chef’s kitchen with an expansive center island, high end appliances including a Subzero refrigerator commercial 6 burner stove, leading to the family room area and opening to the outdoors. The exquisite backyard is highlighted by the perfect combination of a heated pool, spa, waterfall and sitting area with privacy hedges in place. The grand master bedroom retreat features walk in closet, spa like master bath and open to paradise back yard,. From the open concept floorplan and incredible volume ceilings to the multiple surround sound systems, Caseta smart lighting controls, Nest thermostat, security cameras and electric car prewiring, this SMARTHOME is designed for today’s active lifestyles. Don’t miss this incredible opportunity to call this your home!