Last updated June 15 2019 at 6:17 PM

4959 Dobkin Avenue

4959 Dobkin Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

4959 Dobkin Avenue, Los Angeles, CA 91356
Tarzana

Amenities

hardwood floors
new construction
walk in closets
pool
hot tub
range
Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
pool
hot tub
new construction
Luxurious Contemporary/Modern, Four bedroom, four bath, new construction home (1 wall remodel) just completed in late 2018. Stunning in every way. Magnificent open concept floor plan with vaulted ceilings and hardwood flooring throughout. All bedrooms are ensuite! Designer touches from end to end, including Fleetwood hidden threshold door systems that blend the indoor and outdoor living areas together. Gorgeous living and dining room one story. Chef’s kitchen with an expansive center island, high end appliances including a Subzero refrigerator commercial 6 burner stove, leading to the family room area and opening to the outdoors. The exquisite backyard is highlighted by the perfect combination of a heated pool, spa, waterfall and sitting area with privacy hedges in place. The grand master bedroom retreat features walk in closet, spa like master bath and open to paradise back yard,. From the open concept floorplan and incredible volume ceilings to the multiple surround sound systems, Caseta smart lighting controls, Nest thermostat, security cameras and electric car prewiring, this SMARTHOME is designed for today’s active lifestyles. Don’t miss this incredible opportunity to call this your home!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 1 space/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4959 Dobkin Avenue have any available units?
4959 Dobkin Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Los Angeles, CA.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
What amenities does 4959 Dobkin Avenue have?
Some of 4959 Dobkin Avenue's amenities include hardwood floors, new construction, and walk in closets. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4959 Dobkin Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
4959 Dobkin Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4959 Dobkin Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 4959 Dobkin Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Los Angeles.
Does 4959 Dobkin Avenue offer parking?
No, 4959 Dobkin Avenue does not offer parking.
Does 4959 Dobkin Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4959 Dobkin Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4959 Dobkin Avenue have a pool?
Yes, 4959 Dobkin Avenue has a pool.
Does 4959 Dobkin Avenue have accessible units?
No, 4959 Dobkin Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 4959 Dobkin Avenue have units with dishwashers?
No, 4959 Dobkin Avenue does not have units with dishwashers.
