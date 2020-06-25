All apartments in Los Angeles
4955 Rubio Avenue

4955 Rubio Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

4955 Rubio Avenue, Los Angeles, CA 91436
Encino

Amenities

This charming Pool home in Encino situated on a large 8,232 square foot lot is located on a quiet street and is walking distance to Ventura Blvd., restaurants, shops, parks, and freeways. Property offers newer interior paint, 2 spacious bedrooms with 1 bath, formal dinning room that could be used as a third bedroom, spacious kitchen with stainless steel stove and microwave, 2 car attached garage with direct access into the home. Washer/dryer in garage, roll up garage door with automatic opener.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4955 Rubio Avenue have any available units?
4955 Rubio Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Los Angeles, CA.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
What amenities does 4955 Rubio Avenue have?
Some of 4955 Rubio Avenue's amenities include in unit laundry, garage, and stainless steel. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4955 Rubio Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
4955 Rubio Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4955 Rubio Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 4955 Rubio Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Los Angeles.
Does 4955 Rubio Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 4955 Rubio Avenue offers parking.
Does 4955 Rubio Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 4955 Rubio Avenue offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 4955 Rubio Avenue have a pool?
Yes, 4955 Rubio Avenue has a pool.
Does 4955 Rubio Avenue have accessible units?
No, 4955 Rubio Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 4955 Rubio Avenue have units with dishwashers?
No, 4955 Rubio Avenue does not have units with dishwashers.
