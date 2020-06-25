4955 Rubio Avenue

Amenities
This charming Pool home in Encino situated on a large 8,232 square foot lot is located on a quiet street and is walking distance to Ventura Blvd., restaurants, shops, parks, and freeways. Property offers newer interior paint, 2 spacious bedrooms with 1 bath, formal dinning room that could be used as a third bedroom, spacious kitchen with stainless steel stove and microwave, 2 car attached garage with direct access into the home. Washer/dryer in garage, roll up garage door with automatic opener.